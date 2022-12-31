School board meetings featured plenty of debate in 2022

SHIAWASSEE AREA — Education issues have always had a devoted audience. Parents, by and large, care about their kids and so generally take some level of interest in what the schools they send those kids to are doing, policy-wise.
The COVID-19 pandemic, with its class cancellations, periods of remote learning and debates over masking and other public health measures only exacerbated this tendency, with anecdotal evidence suggesting a broad increase in school board meeting attendance in the past two years.
Meetings across the country have made headlines for verbal histrionics from members of the public dismayed with this decision or that one. Even as COVID restrictions have been lifted, other politicized issues have injected themselves into the educational sphere, with culture war concerns surrounding book banning and LGBTQ rights being among the more prominent.
Locally there were a number of educational news items — more than a couple stemming from board meeting brouhahas — of note in 2022, including:
O-E superintendent Ryan Cunningham retires after probe into fuel use
One of the more surprising developments of the year was the retirement of longtime Ovid-Elsie Area Schools Superintendent Ryan Cunningham on Aug. 31. Cunningham had been superintendent since 2010, and in the district for 22 years altogether.
Cunningham’s departure followed a probe into his use of school district fuel.
The O-E school board received a complaint in June alleging Cunningham had been using district fuel in his personal vehicle for several years, which led to contentious board meetings in June and July with closed sessions and calls for transparency from parents. Cunningham received support from school officials amidst the investigation, including O-E High School Principal Jason Tokar.
The O-E school board hired third-party investigation firm Recon Management. The firm found that Cunningham did not knowingly violate any law or policy, and Cunningham worked with the State of Michigan’s Treasury Department to pay all required fees, taxes and interest.
Cunningham said the district’s practice regarding fuel was passed on to him verbally and that it was utilized well before he became superintendent. The practice, he said, was that the superintendent is allowed to use school fuel for school business as needed, but has a limit of one tank of gas per week.
“I’ve never tried to do anything to undermine the district or to do anything that was inappropriate,” he said. “If ultimately the board finds that there is any wrongdoing I’ll atone for it the best that I can, but never have I thought that I was doing something wrong.”
Recon Management also probed several additional district staff members. O-E school board president Eric Jones said at an August meeting that the costs of attorneys and investigations have cost the district over $15,000 over the course of June, July and August.
Cunningham has since returned to the district as the high school’s girls varsity basketball coach, a job he has done for 16 seasons across two stints.
O-E tussels over turf
The probe into Cunningham’s use of fuel followed a groundswell of community dismay over the decision to resurface the Ovid-Elsie football field with artificial turf.
At least 125 residents, parents, teachers and others turned out to an April school board meeting to voice concerns regarding the plan, which was completed in time for the 2022 season.
The approximately $1.6 million renovations included replacing the grass at Mark H. O’Donnell Stadium with a hybrid “turf” surface, the installation a new track and relocating field events so the stadium could have National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS)-compliant runways.
Many of those in attendance questioned whether the board violated Michigan’s Open Meeting Act after then Cunningham said that the school board had already voted to approve the improvements, and the project would be moving forward despite heavy opposition.
The board voted 4-0 in a January meeting to accept a bid package from Grand Rapids-based firm Triangle, Inc. to facilitate the improvements, with two board members not in attendance. Many members of the public complained that the stadium project advanced too rapidly, with insufficient public input and scant transparency.
Other community members and district staff raised questions about potential injuries to players, the durability of a turf football field, and the denial of wage raises for district employees.
Tokar, who led a committee that recommended the turf, said in a June meeting regarding Cunningham’s use of district fuel that he believed the fuel accusation stemmed from anger over the turf controversy.
Corunna schools crafts new bathroom policies
After a series of contentious Corunna Public Schools Board of Education meetings featuring a number of public commneters interrogating the district’s bathroom policy as it regards transgender students, the district clarified its positions and unveiled a comprehensive bathroom policy at its June meeting.
In each case, the policy drafts that “any student who has a need or desire for increased privacy, regardless of underlying reasons” may do so, whether that means accessing individual, gender-neutral restrooms, or adjusted changing schedules in locker rooms.
Per the policy, transgender students would need to take certain sequential steps before utilizing the facilities they identify with, including a “wrap-around” meeting with parents/guardians and school personnel, a “gender identity change” that would entail proof of submission for a new birth certificate to the Michigan Dept. of Health and Human Services featuring the “student’s corrected name and/or gender.”
The student would then be able to use their desired facilities — though in the case of locker rooms, this would not extend to group usage, as the policy draft professes a belief that “locker rooms are a place where an expectation of complete privacy from exposure to students with differing anatomy is expected.”
Students who take the steps to update their identifying information would still only be able to use locker rooms on a different schedule from cisgender peers, or else have to utilize individual facilities.
Owosso superintendent appointed to state commission; contract extended through 2028
It was a significant year for Owosso Public Schools Superintendent Andrea Tuttle.
Tuttle appointed to the State Teacher Tenure Commission as announced in a June press release from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and her contract with OPS extended through 2028 in December after receiving another “highly effective” evaluation from the OPS Board of Education.
Tuttle is serving on a five-person commission which consists of two classroom instructors, one member of a board of education of a graded or city school district, one person not a member of a board of education or a teacher and a superintendent of schools. The commission acts as a board of review for all cases appealed from the decision of a controlling board involving decisions on teacher tenure manners and is not subject to the advice and consent of the Michigan State Senate, according to the press release.
Tuttle took over David Campbell’s term, who recently retired as the superintendent of the Kalamazoo Regional Educational Service Agency. After serving the remainder of Campbell’s term, which expires on Aug. 31, 2023, Tuttle could receive another appointment for a full five-year term.
Tuttle’s also received a contract extension with OPS. It will kick in beginning July 1, 2023. She will make a salary of $175,270.50 for the 2022-2023 school year, and will see her salary compounded by 4% over the next five years, beginning with the 2023-2024 school year, where she will make $182,281.32 in superintendent salary.
Per district information, Tuttle has assumed primary responsibilities for the human resources function of the district, her total base salary includes an additional $15,745.07 for the 2022-2023 school year. This number is also compounded 4% over the next five years; Tuttle will make $16,374.88 in HR salary in 2023-2024 for a total base salary of $198,656.20.
Other benefits Tuttle receives includes longevity for both her superintendent and HR salaries, compounded annually at 4%, and a tax-sheltered annuity, which is calculated at 6% of her total base salary and longevity for both her superintendent and HR salaries. Including longevity and TSA benefits, Tuttle will be compensated in total $210,575.57 for the 2022-2023 school year and $218,998.59 for the 2023-2024 school year.
Tuttle received a 3.95 cumulative score out of a maximum of 4 points for her evaluation (any score 3.5 or above earns a highly effective rating). Tuttle, in her 13th year as superintendent of OPS, has received “highly effective” ratings in evaluations since 2012.
OPS agrees to sell old middle school building
A July 27 OPS Board of Education meeting came with a major surprise: the district sold the old Owosso Middle School to Venture Housing Inc.
The board previously noted the urgency to sell the property, since it was vacant but still on the board’s books. The old Owosso Middle School has sat empty starting with the 2021-22 school year after voters of the district approved a bond in 2017 to create a 6-12 grade campus on North Street.
According to information provided by the district, Venture Housing is a company based out of Auburn Hills and Pontiac and a subsidiary of Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency (OLHSA). OLHSA is a “community action agency formed in 1964 as part of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s War on Poverty” and serves Oakland and Livingston counties, per its website.
While discussing the pros and cons of Venture Housing — along with Communities First Inc. of Flint and Coseo Properties Inc. of of California — Tuttle noted a major pro of Venture Housing was the company put down a sealed bid of $200,000. Plus, according to information provided by the district, there would be incremental $10,000 non-refundable deposits from Venture, with the first payment occurring within 30 days of the board accepting the bids. Additional payments of $10,000 would be provided during the purchasing period and the price for the building increased accordingly, if the actual closing date moves further out.
“It’s a well-thought-out bid and very inclusive,” Tuttle said.
The board’s vote was a surprise at the July meeting because the item wasn’t on the “For Action” portion of the meeting agenda; rather it was listed under the “For Future Action” section. The board was considering three bids it had received and was set to decide whether to move the item for a vote at the next meeting. Tuttle said that a tax credit application deadline faced by Venture Housing Inc. necessitated a vote at that meeting.
