School board meetings featured plenty of debate in 2022

The Ovid-Elsie Board of Education listens to commentary from community members at the July 2022 monthly meeting.

 Argus-Press File Photo/Shelby Frink

SHIAWASSEE AREA — Education issues have always had a devoted audience. Parents, by and large, care about their kids and so generally take some level of interest in what the schools they send those kids to are doing, policy-wise.

The COVID-19 pandemic, with its class cancellations, periods of remote learning and debates over masking and other public health measures only exacerbated this tendency, with anecdotal evidence suggesting a broad increase in school board meeting attendance in the past two years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.