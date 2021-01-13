Up to the challenge

OWOSSO — Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee is taking on the challenge of raising $15,000 during a pandemic — and the money must come from new donors only.
The organization’s first chance at a matching grant just came from the Herbert H. & Grace A. Dow Family Foundation. If Respite Volunteers raises $15,000 by Nov. 11, Dow will match it.
Already, Respite Volunteers has collected $1,300 since accepting the challenge at the end of December, making the outstanding goal $13,700.
“The grant will help us tremendously when we are able to resume,” Executive Director Helen Howard said. “Normally, our volunteers would do friendly visits, go into homes and spend time, helping caregivers who need a break.”
However, due to COVID-19 safety restrictions, the organization currently is carrying out its mission virtually, reaching out to the people it serves — medically homebound people and their caregivers — by phone.
“We connect with the person we serve and the caregiver, who might really need a volunteer to talk to. It’s so important, and can really relieve stress,” Howard said.
In addition, volunteers continue to help connect those they serve — elderly persons and other adults with health challenges — with community resources, including from the Shiawassee Council on Aging and Capital Area Community Services.
Respite Volunteers’ 110 volunteers are also assessing new “patients” and managing cases to ascertain, for example, whether the homebound person is eligible for palliative or home health care services from Memorial Healthcare.
“That’s a huge part of our services now, case management,” Howard said.
She is still keeping office hours along with three staffers, who maintain social distance in the house where Respite Volunteers is based, 710 W. King St., adjacent to Memorial Healthcare.
“We are so lucky we have Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee in this county — there are many counties in the state and nation that have nothing like this program. It’s very unique,” Howard said.
“I can’t tell you how many times a family has told us they don’t know how they could have made it through without us.”
The Dow Family Foundation, based in Midland, has awarded funding to Respite Volunteers in the past, recently donating $10,000 in addition to the matching grant challenge, Howard said.
To be considered a new contributor to Respite Volunteers for purposes of the matching grant, a person, business or organization must not have made a donation to the organization since 2017, she said.
“In this challenging time, when we can’t hold fundraising events, it makes sense for us to focus on this grant challenge,” Howard said. “We are hopeful that when the pandemic is more controlled and more vaccines are available, we can resume our in-person visits.”
Those interested in donating to Respite Volunteers can mail a check to Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee, PO Box 1777, Owosso, MI 48867. Donations can also be sent via text to “RESPITEVOLUNTEERS” at 44-321.
For more information, call (989) 725-1127.
