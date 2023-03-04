SHIAWASSEE AREA — All 10 local public school systems posted four-year graduation rates above the state average of 81.01% according to data released by the Michigan Center for Educational Performance and Information last week.
At it has it generally has in recent years New Lothrop Area Schools was the area’s top-performing district in the metric, graduating 100% of its students in the 2021-22 cohort. The district has graduated over 95% of its students every year in a data set dating back to the 2014-15 cohort. It previously graduated 100% of a cohort in 2017-18.
“We are proud of our graduates and their accomplishments,” said New Lothrop Superintendent Anthony Bethiaume via email. “We look forward to see their future achievements. Our students continue to uphold the expectations that our staff, parents and community have set forth.”
Laingsburg Community Schools posted the second best graduation rate at 98.8%, and like New Lothrop, had a four-year dropout rate of 0%.
Durand Area Schools also had a 91.5% four-year graduation rate and a dropout rate of 4.3%, well below the statewide four-year dropout rate of 8.19% for the same school year.
Byron Area Schools registered a graduation rate of 89.6% and dropout rate of just 2.6%.
The biggest increase from the last pre-COVID data set (from 2018-19) came from Perry Area Schools, which posted a 88.6% graduation rate for the 2021-22 school year, compared to a 74.04% mark from three years ago.
Ovid-Elsie Area Schools saw an increase of nearly 5% from its 2018-2019 graduation rate, posting an 87.9% graduation rate for the 2021-2022 school year and a dropout rate of 5%.
Owosso Public Schools posted the area’s lowest graduation rate at 81.1%, but was still above the statewide graduation average and had a dropout rate of 6.9%.
Corunna came in with rates of 86.4% and 4.8%; Morrice graduated 87.2% vs. 5.1% dropping out; Chesaning had rates of 86.1% and 6.9%.
The statewide graduate rate for the 2021-2022 school year is an increase of over a half-percent (from 80.47%) over the COVID-19 impacted 2020-2021 school year, which saw more than a 1.5% decrease from the 2019-2020 school year.
“Improving graduation rates, a return to pre-COVID rates in many cases, are positive signs that our schools are beginning to emerge from the adverse impacts of the pandemic,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice in a Department of Technology, Management and Budget via press release. “While we continue to have a great deal of work to do in this area, particularly with respect to gaps among different student groups, rising graduation rates are welcome and a testament to the hard work of students and staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.