SHIAWASSEE AREA — All 10 local public school systems posted four-year graduation rates above the state average of 81.01% according to data released by the Michigan Center for Educational Performance and Information last week.

At it has it generally has in recent years New Lothrop Area Schools was the area’s top-performing district in the metric, graduating 100% of its students in the 2021-22 cohort. The district has graduated over 95% of its students every year in a data set dating back to the 2014-15 cohort. It previously graduated 100% of a cohort in 2017-18.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.