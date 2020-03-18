My staff are working from home but are responding to your emails and calls as they come in. I am also receiving ongoing briefings on our state response to the coronavirus in coordination with the federal government and county health agencies.
I know in a deeply personal way that some of the interventions in place are causing considerable disruption for families and our local economy — please know that decisions are being made out of the utmost caution and with insights learned from other countries presently facing more severe circumstances.
Hospital bed capacity is the main concern. If we enter into a full outbreak, our hospitals could be swamped. The COVID-19 virus is a fast moving bug and our health system is already amidst the pressures of the flu season. Since this is a respiratory virus, it’s also important to remember there are a limited number of ventilators. The whole idea is to slow, if not stop, the movement of this NOW to protect our most vulnerable.
Conversations and implementation is happening urgently about relief to displaced workers and businesses as well as the host of overall human services needs at the state and local level. Announcements on top of what has already been shared are expected regularly so individuals know how to access needed services. I will share all I can.
Let’s stay positive, check on vulnerable neighbors and friends and be in prayer for our medical staff, grocery crews, and everyone trying to keep things running as smoothly as possible!
The State of Michigan DHHS hotline for any of your questions is open seven days a week and staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (888) 535-6136.
The state website for ongoing updates is michigan.gov/coronavirus/.
World Health Organization overview and update links include who.int/health-topics/coronavirus.
I will continue to provide updates as I receive them.
State Rep. Ben Frederick
R-Owosso
