CORUNNA — An Owosso teenager was sentenced to a minimum of 70 months (slightly under 6 years) in the prison — with a potential maximum of 210 months — on Friday morning in 35th Circuit Court after breaking into a 77-year-old woman’s Corunna apartment and attempting to rape her.

Tyler Phillips, 19, was sentenced on two first-degree felony counts — criminal sexual conduct (CSC) and home invasion — in front of Judge Matthew Stewart. He pleaded guilty to both charges on June 1.

