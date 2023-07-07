CORUNNA — An Owosso teenager was sentenced to a minimum of 70 months (slightly under 6 years) in the prison — with a potential maximum of 210 months — on Friday morning in 35th Circuit Court after breaking into a 77-year-old woman’s Corunna apartment and attempting to rape her.
Tyler Phillips, 19, was sentenced on two first-degree felony counts — criminal sexual conduct (CSC) and home invasion — in front of Judge Matthew Stewart. He pleaded guilty to both charges on June 1.
At his plea hearing, Phillips admitted to the February 2022 sexual assault, telling Stewart he pushed the victim after she answered the door of her Meadow View apartment and he fled the apartment after the assault was not successful, before he was apprehended by police. The Argus-Press typically does not identify victims of sexual assault.
More troubling details of Phillips’ crimes emerged in the courtroom on Friday. Per Stewart, Phillips thrice knocked on the woman’s door the day before the incident occurred, attempting to talk about sex with her. Stewart also said that Phillips wore a mask when attempting to assault the victim, who suffered a fracture from the incident.
“This court is troubled that you were harassing the individual before the offense,” Stewart said. “The court notes that you attribute this crime to the consumption of alcohol, but the court doesn’t find that credible and that your crimes were premeditated, but it does persuade the court that you lack insight into your criminality,” Stewart said.
Phillips was 17 at the time of the incident, but he was not charged until Feb. 16 of this year.
Phillips, who has already served 142 days with the Michigan Department of Corrections, said Friday that he’s focused on bettering himself while imprisoned.
“No one is perfect, but I believe in the Lord and the Bible. I’m trying to change in my life and want to change. I’m sorry,” he said.
Shiawassee County’s Public Defender Doug Corwin served as Phillips’ attorney. He asked Stewart to fashion a sentence on the lighter side of the minimum end of sentencing guidelines. The Argus-Press previously reported that Assistant Prosecutor Richard McNally indicated minimum guidelines were 51 to 85 months.
“We have a young man that is trying to better himself, and he expressed to me he wants to apologize for the victim. We ask for a guideline sentence,” Corwin said.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner, meanwhile asked for aggressive sentencing, citing the pattern of harassment that preceded the attempted rape, and the trauma suffered by the victim.
“This act is very disturbing and sick. He forced his way onto a hearing-impaired individual and assaulted her. She has a fracture from this and is traumatized. She is afraid everytime someone comes to the door, and wants him in prison. I’d ask the court to fashion a sentence that takes into account punishment and deterrence and keep him in prison for the maximum time allowed by law,” Koerner said.
Phillips will also be required to pay court costs and fines, will be required to register as a sex offender for life, must be tested for sexually transmitted infections and submit a DNA sample.
Friday’s proceedings were held at the 66th District Court in Corunna while the 35th Circuit Courthouse continues to undergo renovations.
