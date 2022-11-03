Owosso school board race features raft of candidates

OWOSSO — Twelve candidates are vying for four seats on the Owosso Public Schools Board of Education in this election cycle.
Four incumbents, Olga Quick, Shelly Ochodnicky, Sara Keyes and current board President Rick Mowen, are looking to keep their seats. Eight newcomers are looking to win four-year terms on the board. All candidates who could be reached were asked the same set of questions.
Tony Barnhill
Tony Barnhill directed The Argus-Press to his campaign website, voteowosso.com/tony-barnhill. Barnhill writes that when he moved to Owosso as a middle-schooler, he “immediately felt at home.”
“Owosso is a great place to raise a family with wonderful teachers and staff to help prepare our children for the future,” his website reads.
Barnhill has raised three children that have graduated from the OPS district, per his website.
“I decided to run for Owosso School Board after noticing ideologies taking time from crucial studies children need to be successful in life, business and family. I began having discussions with other parents and found there is a common concern we all share: people of Owosso need representatives on the board who will make decisions to best protect, care for and teach their children,” his website reads.
Nick Henne
Henne, 37, resides in Rush Township. He and his wife, Aymee, have been married for over 10 years and have two daughters that attend Central Elementary School in the district. Henne said him and his brothers are graduates of OPS, and his parents both worked in the district for more than 30 years.
He obtained a bachelor’s degree in construction management from Ferris State University in 2009 with a minor in business administration. He’s worked for Clark Construction Company in Lansing for more than 10 years, and has been a senior project manager for the last 2 years.
Why did you decide to run? “I decided based on my kids that are now in the district and I’m running not only my kids, but for all kids in the district. I feel as if there are some good things going on but better things that can help with current and future students. The students in the last 2 years have gone through a lot with the pandemic and there’s still some help we could bring them,” he said. Henne said he also supports therapy dogs and more student counselors to provide students with “tools and programs to make them feel welcome.”
What issues are most important to the district in the next few years? “It is the kids well-being first and foremost. Next would be teachers; keeping our teachers healthy is a key to a successful district. They’re educators first and foremost, but then psychologists, policemen and they play nurturing roles like parents. There’s a lot of pressure on teachers these days. We need better types of retention programs to keep good teachers and bring them into the district because that’s where it all starts,” he said.
Why are you the best candidate for the position? “I know what OPS can produce as a good citizen, a good student, a good parent and a good community member myself. I’ve been a production of the district and have a successful career and family. I want to ensure we’re keeping up those kind of traditions as a district to ensure good quality students that are future leaders. I bring that team mentality and team background. I’ve been collaborative and worked on multi-million dollar projects with all sorts of team members and have been successful bringing complex, diverse teams together to make a project successful,” he said.
Sara Keyes
Sara Keyes, 33, resides in Owosso. Keyes and her husband have raised four children that all went to OPS, including one who is currently a freshman at OHS.
Keyes graduated from OHS in 2007 and is currently working on a business degree from Baker College.
She was employed by Owosso dermatologist Patrick A. Wegman from 2011 to 2018 as the front office supervisor, before departing to work for the state of Michigan. Keyes currently works in the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) as its superfund section secretary.
Keyes was appointed to the OPS Board of Education in 2016 and has served on the board since.
Why did you decide to run? “I believe that my experience and knowledge on the board will play a key role as we continue to work towards positive change in the unique relationships within our education system. The past couple years have been incredibly difficult in education. Parents need to feel heard and included in their child’s education and teachers deserve to be respected and trusted in their field of expertise. It’s a relationship that should involve effective, open communication from all parties.”
What issues are most important to the district in the next few years? “Safety and security is always my number one priority. I believe it is our moral obligation to give students an environment free from bullying and violence. Parents deserve to feel safe leaving their children in the schools’ care. Student achievement and closing the learning loss gap caused from COVID is also a major concern. An understanding of each students’ goals and needs plays an integral role in their educational success. It is important to ensure we are equipping students with the tools they need to thrive in their future endeavors, whether that be college, vocational trades or entering the workforce right out of high school.”
Why are you the best candidate for the position? “I am vested in our community and have 6 years of experience as a board member. I earned my Certified Board Member Award in 2017 and the Level 2 Award of Merit in 2018 from the Michigan Association of School Boards. Since my time on the board, I feel confident in that I have established relationships built on trust and honesty. I come to meetings prepared and educated at the topics on the agenda and am not intimidated by asking hard questions. It is my obligation as a board member to ensure every decision I make is in the best interest of all students.”
Thomas Kurtz
Thomas Kurtz, 44, resides in Owosso. Kurtz and his wife have lived in the community for about 15 years, and have two children in the district, a fifth grader and a second grader at Central Elementary School.
Kurtz obtained a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from Purdue University, a master’s degree in business administration from Baker College and a doctorate in information systems from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
He has worked at Baker College for 15 years in the educational environment, working with technical and business programs, and at Memorial Healthcare for 7 years as a chief information officer and chief administration officer. He’s sat on the City of Owosso Planning Commission for 2 years, and on a number of not-for-profit boards, including the Lebowsky Center, Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership, Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce and the county chapter of the American Red Cross.
Kurtz is endorsed by the Owosso Education Association (OEA).
Why did you decide to run? “I have a vested interest in seeing our schools be as best as they can from a quality perspective. There’s a lot of room for opportunity for them to be strategic in the decision-making process in the future of kids. I’ve been attending board meetings for the better portion of 2 years since the pandemic started. It takes leaders who can listen to feedback and put politics aside to make the best decisions for what’s in the best interest of kids. It’s important to listen to hear to parents, teachers, administrators – listen to all viewpoints before making decisions on the future of kids,” he said.
What issues are most important to the district in the next few years? No. 1 is addressing the teacher shortage. It is extraordinarily challenging to find great teachers right now. The school’s done a great job, but the issue is not done yet and we need to get the most qualified teachers in front of our kids. No. 2 is raising the bar on the school’s educational performance, including performing at an adequate or superior level standardized testing. No. 3 is the needs of the whole student, including their social-emotional health, behavioral health and safety.”
Why are you the best candidate for the position? “I consider myself a very collaborative person, one that can hear multiple sides to an argument and make good decisions. I have a strong background and experience as educator, which helps in making these decisions for our school board. I’m a community champion, from making sure the community is on the right path and improving, one step at time, on that direction to continue to dedicate time and resources on improving the community.”
Rick Mowen
Rick Mowen, 77, resides in Owosso and has three adult daughters, one who is a fourth grade teacher at Central Elementary School.
Mowen graduated from Corunna High School in 1963 before attending Michigan State University. He attended Mid-Eastern Michigan Police Academy in Flint and the Mid-Michigan Police Academy in Lansing before becoming a police officer. He later attended the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Mowen has been employed with the Owosso Police Department as a patrol officer and shift sergeant; Grand Trunk Western Railroad Police in Lansing; and three funeral homes since receiving his mortuary science license, including Nelson-House Funeral Home, where he’s currently employed.
He has served on the OPS Board of Education since 2005 and is currently the board president.
Mowen is endorsed by the OEA and the Michigan Education Association.
Why did you decide to run? “I am seeking re-election to the Owosso Board of Education because after all these years of service I still have a vested interest in this school district and community. I strongly believe that public education is the most important right/ service we can provide for our community. At one time in history, education was not provided to everyone; it was expensive and was reserved for the aristocracy and wealthy. Since 1837 Michigan has seen the value of public education, however, this past year or so has seen a partisan intrusion into public education not only in Owosso but also statewide and nationwide as well.
“In 2014, the Republican Party platform backed either home-schooling or charter/private academies. The Grand Rapids, Michigan DeVos family has put millions of dollars into Michigan politics to promote charter schools and to effectively try to take over local school boards by recruiting through political action groups, like Stand Up Michigan and Stand Up Shiawassee, slates of like-minded people to run for open board positions, here in Owosso and elsewhere around the state, using the same generalized concerns in every school district nationwide. This recruited slate of candidates for the Owosso Board of Education does not view every student as equal or meeting their criteria to be included in the public school. As the parent of a child with a physical disability I had to stand up for her in another school district to guarantee she was provided the same rights afforded the other students and to insure that she was given the same means for her to succeed in school. Today she has an MBA, is a business owner and an author. It is not the right nor duty of the board of education or any member of a board of education to select which student is allowed to succeed or is cast aside based on personal and political biases. Every student counts.”
What issues are most important to the district in the next few years? “Issues that are important to me for the Owosso school community is addressing the emotional and mental health needs of students and the learning loss caused by the disruptions to education by the pandemic. Teacher retention is very important today with so many opting to leave the classroom. We must continue to give support to our teachers by providing them with means and tools to cope with their own physical and mental health and maintain a safe, secure school environment for everyone.”
Why are you the best candidate for the position? “Serving my community as a police officer and a funeral director has given me proven skills to serve on the Owosso Public Schools Board of Education. As a responsible board member of 17 years, I have chosen to listen to all sides of the issue. Board members must be able put aside their own personal biases and make decisions that are in the best interests of the students and staff. Also, once the board has voted and decided on an action, it is the board members’ responsibility to acknowledge and support that decision even if the member voted against the motion.”
Shelly Ochodnicky
The Argus-Press was unable to reach Ochodnicky for comment.
Per her campaign website, voteowosso.com/shelly-ochodnicky, her and her husband are OPS graduates with five children raised in Owosso and have six beautiful grandchildren.
“I’ve had the privilege to serve you as a current Owosso Public Schools Board of Education member, and I would be honored to continue. I am running along with Vanessa Senk and (Tony) Barnhill. Both are Owosso graduates and are like-minded individuals. The past few years have been very challenging, and at times I have stood alone, voting against policies that violated parental rights. I believe the foundation of public education has changed, and we must provide an environment of learning that represents the wishes of our parents and the best interest of our students in Owosso Public Schools,” her website states.
Emily Olson
Emily Olson could not be reached for comment by The Argus-Press for this preview.
Jonathan Peters
Jonathan Peters could not be reached for comment by The Argus-Press for this preview.
Olga Quick
Olga Quick, 60, is a resident of Owosso Township. Quick and her husband have six children, which have all graduated from OPS. She has volunteered on the Emerson Elementary School and district PTOs and currently volunteers with the Band Boosters and Choir Booster.
Quick is a graduate of Leslie High School and obtained a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Michigan State University in 1985.
She’s previously been employed in her husband’s law office as a secretary for four years, as well as having worked as a server in various Owosso restaurants for a period of years.
Quick has been employed with Shiawassee County since 2007. She is currently employed as a juvenile probation officer at the Family Division of the 35th Circuit Court. She previously was a probation officer in the 66th District Court supervising adults and was employed for 15 years as a Children’s Protective Services (CPS) worker in the state of Michigan.
Quick, who has been endorsed by the OEA, has sat on the OPS board since 2018.
Why did you decide to run? “I am running for OPS school board to serve as an informed and educated voice for the children and families of Owosso. Prior to being elected in 2018, I had attended school board meetings for several years. In addition, my experience working one-on-one with children and staff in Owosso schools gives me invaluable insight as to how the school board’s decisions affect our students day-to-day.”
What issues are most important to the district in the next few years? “No. 1, Improving student mental health; No. 2, ensuring students’ physical safety and secure schools; and (3) ensuring our curriculum prepares students for any future they may choose — workforce, trade school or college.”
Why are you the best candidate for the position? “I started working in Owosso 33 yars ago after graduating from Michigan State University. During that time, I have served both as a social worker for CPS and now as a juvenile probation officer for Shiawassee County. In this role, I have gotten a glimpse into the home lives of our students, the hardships they face and how they manifest in school work. In my current job, I am in our schools and other schools in our county almost every day. I have regular interactions with students, teachers, staff and parents. Thus, I’m familiar with how the board’s decisions impact on our students at the personal level. In other words, I am able to see what works and what doesn’t work.
“I believe the board needs leaders who are on the ground and see the effects of their decisions. For the last four years, I have embodied that role and remained open-minded and responsive, while never wavering from my commitment to serve the best interests of our students, and I don’t intend to stop now.”
Vanessa Senk
Vanessa Senk, 45, resides in Owosso with a husband and three sons, which attend OPS. Senk and her husband are alumni of the district.
Senk graduated from OHS in 1995 and has a bachelor’s degree in applied science.
She has been employed as a radiation therapist for more than 17 years, working with cancer patients. In addition, she taught in the health sciences department at Baker College for more than three years.
Senk is running for elected office for the first time.
Why did you decide to run? “I started attending the school board meetings in December of 2021. I believe now is the time for change.”
What issues are most important to the district in the next few years? “I have been very clear of the issues important to me: transparency, focusing on reading, writing, and math and parental rights.”
Why are you the best candidate for the position? “Fortunately, the school board is made up of a collection of seven people with different thoughts, opinions and personalities. I would be the best person for one seat on the board because I am quiet but effective. I work well with others but am willing to stand my ground for what I believe in.”
Michael Thornton
Michael Thornton, 67, resides in Owosso Charter Township with his wife of 43 years. His wife, Charlene, was an employee of OPS for the previous 25 years before her retirement last month. The couple has two children that graduated from OPS.
Thornton is a 1974 graduate of Byron High School and has taken courses at Mott Community College and Macomb Community College.
He has worked in the automotive industry for more than 47 years, employed as a quality manager, process manufacturing engineer and supplier quality supplier development engineer for three different companies, including General Motors.
Thornton has previously sat on the Owosso Charter Township Zoning Board of Appeals for six years. He’s a member of the Shiawassee County Agricultural Society and has worked for 22 years on the Owosso Charter Township Fire Department and seven years for the Corunna Area Ambulance Service.
Why did you decide to run? “I’m very low-key, but I’m running to No. 1, ensure that every single decision made puts students first; No. 2, I’d be committed to bring accountability and transparency to district. Owosso has good grasp on core classes and provides a variety of fine arts and skilled trades. It gives students a great knowledge of opportunities, but in order for students to be successful, standards for parents to be involved need to be set. Each school year must begin with staff, student, and parent expectations set. I would bring in accountability, honesty, and respectfulness to the district. I’m as honest as I day is long. I would never lie because you have to look back over your shoulders. I’m honest and upfront and would make sure the taxpayers’ dollars would be spent wisely,” he said.
What issues are most important to the district in the next few years? “Fiscal accountability and making sure that the parents completely are involved with their students in their education and the schools are involved, so there’s an interaction between the two. It’s not being strived enough at a state-level; we need to help strive to say we need change in the right direction. Fiscal accountability is big; we’re losing teachers and support staff at an alarming rate and I have to understand why.”
Why are you the best candidate for the position? “I feel with my background in problem-solving and communication skills gives me a very big edge going into this position. I think that you need those skills; they’re sorely lacking, and I would love to bring to team. I want to make it a great team and it can happen. That and my honesty I think will set me apart,” he said.
Travis Yaklin
Travis Yaklin, 38, resides in Owosso. He and his wife, Kristina, have been married for more than 15 years and have three children in the district, with two at Central Elementary School and one in preschool.
He obtained a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Michigan-Flint in 2014. He’s a local small business owner, opening Guido’s Coffee Lounge in 2008, which he sold before going back to college, and is now the owner of Back of House Services, a sharpening service, since 2016.
Yaklin is endorsed by the OEA.
Why did you decide to run? “My kids are getting involved, and the school allows me to be so involved and get to know staff and teachers. From my experience, Owosso has some really great stuff going on and I want to be a part of it from a board perspective and use my skills to make things the best they can be, not just for my kids but for all kids,” he said.
What issues are most important to the district in the next few years? “I have three key things. No. 1 is the safety and security of students and staff. It’s unfortunate we have to talk about it but it’s on everyone’s mind and I feel the government is going to have to address how we can better secure the schools. I’d love to be a part of that discussion and the ways we can implement things, including the mental health of students and staff. No. 2, I love what happened with the bond a few years ago (for the construction of OPS’ secondary campus), but want to keep pushing forward to improve facilities. No. 3, is the recruitment and retention of teachers and staff. When I run my business, I create an environment where people are getting the most out of their job and create an environment where they are valued and welcomed every day. I would amplify that as a board member,” he said.
Why are you the best candidate for the position? “I really focus on relationship building, which is the key that allowed me to be successful as an entrepreneur. I like to spend the time to get to know people and make decisions based on gathering information from the people that are going to be directly affected by the decision I’d have to make as a board member. I’ve changed my mind on lots of topics the more I get to know people and gather information; I’m not afraid to lead like that. I’m not someone who’s going to come in with a preset agenda,” he said.
