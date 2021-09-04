Drug deal armed robbery results in eight-year prison term

CORUNNA — A Lansing man was sentenced Friday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart to at least eight years in prison for robbing another man of nearly a pound of marijuana with a BB gun.
Aron Renderos, 20, told Stewart he was sorry for committing the armed robbery, and looked forward to finishing whatever sentence he received and taking care of his daughter.
“I’ve realized the consequences of my actions,” Renderos said. “I could be spending my whole life in prison.”
Renderos was credited with 242 days served, and ordered to pay court fines and costs.
Renderos was arrested after a Jan. 6, 2020, incident during which he had been with two other men, and a marijuana transaction was set to take place behind the Perry McDonald’s in a vehicle. The purchaser presented fake money, and Renderos then pulled out a BB-type gun and told the seller to give him the marijuana.
He was charged in June 2020, and arraigned July 2, 2020, before former 66th District Court Judge Terrance Dignan. Renderos pleaded not guilty at that time and posted a $75,000 cash/surety bond July 6, 2020.
His case was bound over to circuit court in August 2020.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner to impose a prison sentence, due to the violent nature of the crime.
“Armed robbery is a very serious crime,” Koerner said. “I don’t think there’s any basis for a departure below the guidelines. This defendant threatened (someone) with a gun, pointed it at the back of the victim’s head, and said, ‘Take the victim to the spot.’ The victim could have been shot.”
Stewart read several letters from family members that praised Renderos’ ability as a father.
“It’s curious to me when I read those because I look at your history,” Stewart said. “Back when you were a juvenile in 2017, you were charged with armed robbery like you are here. You pleaded guilty to unarmed robbery. In that same year, you were convicted of receiving and concealing stolen property… I see a picture on social media with you sitting in a corner, fanning out $100 bills or $5 bills or something and you’re giving the camera the finger. My point is that I don’t know what kind of father acts like a gangster and is robbing people for marijuana.”
Defense attorney Frederick Blackmond asked the court for a downward sentencing departure.
“When I first met (Renderos), he came across to me as someone who wasn’t living a good lifestyle,” Blackmond said. “I could see a transformation in him… If he continues to do this, he’ll spend the rest of his life in prison. If he stops now, he can do what he needs to do. He’s an intelligent young man.”
