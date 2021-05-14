CORUNNA — Shiawassee County’s 2020 audit will be submitted ahead of the June 30 deadline, bringing an end to a four-year streak of delinquent filings.
Accountant Ken Talsma of Anderson Tackman and Company issued an unmodified opinion of the county’s 2020 finances Thursday — the highest level of assurance on financial statements a municipality can receive. A vote to approve the audit and place the documentation on file is expected during next month’s commissioner meetings, June 14-17.
The collective sigh of relief shared by commissioners Thursday was palpable.
“(This is) what we’ve been trying to accomplish the last few years and I think we definitely know where it came from,” Board Chairman Jeremy Root, R-District 5, said Thursday, pointing to the exceptional efforts of county staff, including finance director Tracy Bublitz, assistant finance director Lacey Ziola and county coordinator Brian Boggs.
“They were going above and beyond,” Root said. “They knew we were on a deadline. They knew we didn’t want to be late again. They knew we didn’t want any kind of hiccups and they all (came through). I’m very impressed, that’s what I’ll say. They all did one heck of a job and we couldn’t have done it without them.”
The completion of the 2020 audit ahead of the June 30, 2021, deadline reflects a vast improvement for the county over recent years. The county failed to submit its 2019 audit on time, missing the June 30 deadline, as well as an extended deadline of July 31.
The 2019 audit was finally approved by commissioners in mid-January this year, with officials citing the coronavirus, technological issues and difficulties with bank reconciliations as contributing factors to the extensive delay. The county also was late completing the 2016, 2017 and 2018 audits, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury website.
Seeking more on-site support in completing the audit, commissioners voted unanimously Dec. 17, 2020, to hire Anderson Tackman and Company as the county’s new auditing firm, agreeing to a three-year contract at $41,000 per year. The move marked a departure from Saginaw-based Rehmann Business Advisers, which conducted the county’s 2017, 2018 and 2019 audits.
“A first-year audit is going to be pretty hard even when things are perfect because we’re getting to know you and the county is getting to know us, how everything works and what we need,” Talsma said Thursday. “It’s a pretty good audit at the end of everything.”
A key factor in the timeliness of the 2020 audit process was the fact representatives from Anderson Tackman completed work on-site in the county, allowing for smoother communication and easier access to information, according to Talsma.
Chief among the county’s material weaknesses in 2019 was a failure to perform routine bank reconciliations — lining up actual spending versus what ledgers indicate. Those reconciliations were completed in a much timelier fashion in 2020, with minimal delays, Talsma said.
“There can be changes to the reconciliation afterward, additional things can come to light, and that’s got to get added to the things that are outstanding,” Talsma said. “There were some things that happened like that required the finance director and treasurer to take another look and make sure that those things got considered and the reconciliation was done again.
“The only recommendation with that is that everybody working with cash, to make sure, if something comes along and there are changes, everybody talks and makes sure that everybody’s aware and gets those changes into the reconciliation so it stays reconciled.”
Reconciliation issues with the county health department and Pleasant View were also much improved in 2020, as were material audit adjustments.
“Management was able to make all of the corrections,” Talsma said. “As we started the audit and we found something still needed a little bit of work, we’d just give that back to the finance director and she seemed to be able to resolve everything. We really had no material audit adjustments to make this year, everything was done in-house and done in a better fashion.”
Reflecting on the audit as a whole, Talsma again stressed the importance of communication.
“I think (the county is) moving in the right direction,” he said. “It’s important that everybody, with finance and the treasurer, work together and keep each other in the know when things change.”
