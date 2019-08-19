Road work projects in Durand continue

DURAND — The city of Durand currently has a multi-million dollar street project in progress that city officials say will take until about the end of October to complete.
Beginning in early August, work on streets began in the northeast part of the city, including the College Subdivision and included Huron, Mackinaw and Mercer Streets.
In total, there are 18 unique street segments that will either be resurfaced or reconstructed.
None of the work will require a special assessment on residents property tax bills, according to city manager Colleen O’Toole.
“The entire streets project is being funded by a voter-approved millage. The millage was approved in 2017, and we began multi-year improvements last year,” she said.
In November 2017, Durand residents voted to approve a $6-million bond for road improvements. Improvements not covered by the bond will be paid for out of the city’s major street fund, as well as the local street fund.
The work is being done in three phases, according to O’Toole. Phase one, which wrapped up last year, was the same type of resurfacing and reconstruction on roads, and cost the city approximately $1.1 million to complete. Phase two, which began early this month, is expected to cost the city $2.4 million.
Currently work is underway in the college subdivision and on Harvard, Cambridge, Dartmouth, Huron, Oxford, and Vanderbilt streets.
Beginning in late September and stretching until the end of October, work will begin on South Saginaw and East Fauble streets. These streets will be reconstructed, meaning they will be graded down and repaved. South Saginaw will also have a new underdrain installed beneath the surface.
In addition to the road work, the city is also planning to install a sidewalk that runs along South Saginaw from Vinewood Street to Optimist Park.
“The rest of the streets are basically getting a four-inch mill and resurface,” O’Toole said.
Those streets include University, Huron, Lovejoy, McBride, Mapelston, Oak, and Mackinaw— if the work has not already started on them it will begin soon.
O’Toole expects the work on Oak Street to be somewhat extensive, because the road needs to have multiple joints repaired.
According to her, this $2.4 million project is one of the largest road improvement projects in the city’s history.
“Before this, we were just kind of doing what we could with what we could scrape together with state funds. This is the first time we are really going after it in a concentrated strategic way.”
She said that without the bond proposal passing in 2017, there would have been no way for the city to make these repairs.
All the work is expected to be completed by the end of October, weather permitting. As far as day to day traffic backups and congestion, O’Toole said that there will be some minor backups and delays, as is normally expected with road repairs. She expects Oak Street to be completely closed beginning September 9 and it will be partially opened as the work progresses.
The city will try to notify residents via mail about when repair work will begin on their roads so they can plan accordingly.
The city has contracted Eastern Asphalt to handle the repair and resurfacing work, and Rowe Professional Services is the engineer for the project.
