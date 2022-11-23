owossologo

OWOSSO — Election season is officially in the books in Shiawassee County, with the final canvassing of results being completed Tuesday, but that doesn’t mean the all the dust has settled.

There was a certain degree of confusion on Nov. 9, the day following the election, when what Shiawassee County Clerk Caroline Wilson called a “transmission” error in the process of the exportation of results from precincts in the City of Owosso occurred, and the county posted unofficial results online at electionreporting.com which differed from those tallied by the City of Owosso. Wilson previously made clear that the error was on the county’s end and the City of Owosso was not at fault.

Mother Hen

Has anybody questioning how a newcomer could win a council seat stopped to consider that it is because she is a newcomer with modern, fresh ideas? Just a thought for those questioning how this could have happened.

