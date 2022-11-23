OWOSSO — Election season is officially in the books in Shiawassee County, with the final canvassing of results being completed Tuesday, but that doesn’t mean the all the dust has settled.
There was a certain degree of confusion on Nov. 9, the day following the election, when what Shiawassee County Clerk Caroline Wilson called a “transmission” error in the process of the exportation of results from precincts in the City of Owosso occurred, and the county posted unofficial results online at electionreporting.com which differed from those tallied by the City of Owosso. Wilson previously made clear that the error was on the county’s end and the City of Owosso was not at fault.
The discrepancy in the originally-posted vote totals and the actual totals in the Owosso Public Schools Board of Education and Owosso City Council races, initially made it appear as though incumbent school board member Olga Quick would lose her seat to Vanessa Senk and that Christopher Owens had won election to the city council over incumbent Janae Fear. In actuality, Quick and Fear were reelected.
Wilson said the results of the county’s canvassing did not find any errors once the correct city totals were received and that the now-canvassed results are final.
Wilson’s assurances of accuracy and absolution of City of Owosso election workers aside, Monday’s Owosso City Council meeting featured considerable commentary about supposed “anomalies” in election results in the city.
Several people, including a member of council, even appeared to go so far to question the legitimacy of Councilperson Emily Olson’s election to the Owosso City Council.
Olson, who moved into the area from Arizona within the past year and won her first term to council, had already drawn the ire of some in attendance for sitting during the meeting’s the opening prayer and Pledge of Allegiance, and making a motion to have the prayer struck from future meetings.
Councilmember Jerome Haber seemed to questioned the validity of Olson’s election, expressing surprise that a recent transplant could receive enough votes for election.
“My phone’s been ringing off the hook because there are a lot of anomalies with this past election. I’ve been a resident here for 60 years,” Haber said. “To have somebody come in here and garner the votes — I don’t know how you did it, congratulations,” he said.
Haber then got into a bit of a contentious exchange with Owosso City Clerk Amy Kirkland. Haber asked how much longer the City of Owosso was under contract with Dominion Voting Systems — a company which produces electronic voting machines and has been a frequent target of former President Donald Trump, who has made numerous unsubstantiated claims about their supposed lack of security, as well as asserting without evidence in 2020 that the company actively deleted votes cast for him — and Kirkland answered four more years. Haber said he had faith in Kirkland, but not the machines, and again appeared to question the legitimacy of Olson’s election to council.
“Amy, I’m sorry to frustrate you because I have full faith in you, but I don’t have faith in the machine. We had two that went down,” Haber said.” Being from this town as long as I have, and for someone new to come into this town, and get that kind of following, I’m just dumbfounded how that could happen. There’s so much name recognition in this town and all I’m asking is, could the tabulator be wrong?”
In a phone conversation Tuesday with The Argus-Press, Kirkland said that there was a snafu on election day at the Owosso Washington School polling place where a tabulator jammed and had to be replaced.
Kirkland said voters’ ballots were dropped into a locked ballot box in the meantime and would be counted after polls closed at 8 p.m. on Nov. 8. She said voters were told they would be able to witness this after polls closed, and to her understanding several voters did.
Kirkland said the City of Owosso had initial problems with a Absent Voter (AV) counting board tabulator at City Hall when counting votes, and the AV counting board, whose responsibility is to count all absentee ballots in the city, started the process over to ensure accurate results. She said the process took “well into the next morning,” but said her office was fully confident in the reported numbers.
Pressed by Haber, Kirkland acknowledged that machines theoretically could be tampered with, but said steps were taken to ensure accuracy.
She said her office does everything “humanly possible” to make sure it doesn’t happen and after further prodding by Haber, said there’s a “possibility we could get struck by lightning right now.”
“We do tests with every single machine, and we invite the public to those tests, and invariably the public does not show up. I find it really frustrating that people don’t trust the results but they’re not willing to work the election and see all of the rules and structures in place to make sure things are not tampered with and done well. If it takes us longer to get results, it’s because we want to make sure those results are right. That is our aim; I don’t care who wins. My whole goal and the whole goal of anybody who works in my office is those are the correct results,” she said.
Other council members weighed in.
“I’ve received a lot of phone calls but just want to say that everyone I’ve talked to opens their statement by saying they’ve never questioned Kirkland’s integrity,” said Councilmember Daniel Law. “We are lucky to have her staff working on this and the vast majority of people in the city are aware of that.”
“I’d just like to welcome Councilperson Olson. Obviously we didn’t agree on the (opening prayer) issue, but I appreciate your willingness to stand up, and that’s a part of what this process is and that’s been a hallmark of this council for the four years I’ve been on it. I wanted to publicly welcome you to your first meeting,” said Councilmember Nicholas Pidek.
Olson also spoke on the matter.
“I’d like to personally thank the 2,069 votes that did vote for me. I know many of them personally. I did open a business here in Owosso. I did start a progressive women’s group here in Owosso. I’ve gotten some negative press that I think has solidified me as perhaps friendly to causes that may not be in your typical. I think there is reason to believe the results that don’t come out of nowhere, and I want to say thank you and I’m looking forward to the next four years. I think it’s going to be really exciting putting my energy toward civic use,” she said.
(1) comment
Has anybody questioning how a newcomer could win a council seat stopped to consider that it is because she is a newcomer with modern, fresh ideas? Just a thought for those questioning how this could have happened.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.