WOODHULL TWP. — Police say a 24-year-old East Lansing man will face charges for striking and killing a 14-year-old pedestrian who was crossing Lansing Road early Sunday near the intersection of Shaftsburg Road.
According to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, Hannah Hidalgo of Haslett was struck and killed about 3:27 a.m. Sunday.
Tuesday morning, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that the driver of the vehicle was arrested for OUIL causing death.
“The Prosecutor’s office is reviewing this charge, and a formal complaint should come out (Tuesday),” the statement said.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, there was no indication the individual had been formally charged.
The Sheriff’s Office said Monday alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident.
The Michigan State Police, Perry police and LSW assisted at the scene
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.