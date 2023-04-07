CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart to at least 23 months in prison Thursday for felony domestic violence — his second against the same victim.

Corey Martin was also ordered to pay court costs and fines, and to undergo a psychological evaluation while serving his sentence. He was credited with 66 days served toward..

