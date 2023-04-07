CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart to at least 23 months in prison Thursday for felony domestic violence — his second against the same victim.
Corey Martin was also ordered to pay court costs and fines, and to undergo a psychological evaluation while serving his sentence. He was credited with 66 days served toward..
Before announcing his sentence, Stewart reminded Martin that he has numerous prior convictions for domestic violence and assault and battery, and has had several domestic violence charges dismissed. In Martin’s prior prison term, he “maxed out” his term, likely meaning he had disciplinary issues while serving his sentence and was not granted parole.
“I know not what to do with you,” Stewart told Martin. “All I can do is protect this victim and protect society the best that I can. And I can do that by forcing a prolonged absence of you from the community.”
Martin spoke briefly before being sentenced. “All I really want to do is apologize to the victim and my kids. My kids shouldn’t have to grow up without a dad. And the victim shouldn’t have to be going through this. That’s all I want to say as far as sentencing. I accept my responsibility.”
Assistant Public Defender Patrick Allen asked the court to fashion a sentence that addressed mental health and substance abuse. He said Martin and the victim’s relationship had been “toxic” for several years. “He knows he’s got work to do… He wants to be a better father.”
Shiawassee County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Abigail Tepper said that Martin’s previous record and prior assault on the same victim justified a guideline (prison) sentence. “He can’t stop hurting (the victim).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.