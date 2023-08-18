OWOSSO — It’s safe to say Saxton Fullwood has hit the ground running in the business realm.
Fullwood graduated from Grand Blanc High School in 2021. Not long after that, he became the general manager of a Jimmy John’s in his hometown.
Now, he’s taking his talents to Shiawassee County, where the 20-year-old and his father Sidney (Sid) Fullwood, are opening Sandlot Sports Zone, a baseball and softball training center, at 219 S. Washington St. in Owosso, in the same building as Sideline Sports Bar Owosso and Capital Sports Field House.
The father and son duo said they’ve been dreaming to open a training center for 10 years. Sid Fulwood said the plan finally came to fruition when the pair, who were looking more in Genesee County at the time, received a call from Woodworth Commercial about the Washington Street space’s availabilty after Hit & Pitch Owosso closed in July.
Fullwood said he and his son “jumped” on the space when it became available, and are nearly ready to open shop after an approximately 30-day timeline. The duo said they plan to officially open doors next week.
“It’s very fast for a slow mover like me,” Sid Fullwod admitted, but the accelerated timetable is a small price to pay for the opportunity to pursue a family passion.
“My three sons, including Saxton, played every sport but baseball seemed to be what they gravitated to,” Fullwood said. “Working at training spaces have led (me and Saxton) to have this dream of building something bigger and better, looked at a lot of space and written a lot of business plans.”
Saxton Fullwood’s diamond doings trace back to 9U baseball leagues in Grand Blanc — not so terribly long ago. As a senior at Grand Blanc, he was a reliever on a MHSAA Division 1 state champion team. With Sandlot Sports Zone, he’s looking to combine his passions in baseball and business by offering the community a training facility that will offer batting cages, pitching tunnels, a Rapsodo pitch tracking machine, batting tees and a turfed “catcher’s corner.”
Saxton Fullwood said the Sandlot Sports will offer its facilities on a rental basis, and he’s received “quite a bit of interest” from baseball and softball teams in the area, including the Owosso Baseball Club and teams from Lennon, Chesaning and Corunna. He said the finer details are still in the works, but the plan is to open doors from 3 to 9 p.m. on weeknights and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends, charging hourly for rentals.
“We’ve heard that a lot of people are excited about this place still being here and having the opportunity to utilize this space again. … We’ve had rec leagues come in here and ask for the space. There’s a bunch of people that are interested in this place and excited that’s it’s open and still here for everyone to use,” he said.
Nicole Reyna, co-owner of The Sideline Sports Bar Owosso, said Sideline is thrilled that she’s getting a new neighbor.
“The value is through the roof for us because as a small business and a restaurant that is attached to this enormous facility, if there’s not (other business) traffic through here, that doesn’t help us in any sense. I’m looking forward to having a space for kids in the community and for them to be able to use our space and eat with us and enjoy that like they have been,” she said.
Young though he may be Saxton Fullwood feels confident that his past experience gives him the toolbox he needs to help make Sandlot Sports — which he will serve as general manager of, as Sid Fullwood still works full time for General Motors — a success.
“I’ve learned from that about managing my time and managing the space and utilizing it and trying to figure out what works and what doesn’t. The vision here is to improve on what we have here, make sure stuff works here and make it best for the community,” Saxton Fullwood said.
Sid, of course, is rooting for his kid.
“It’s going to be amazing. Obviously, I’m putting a lot of belief in him,” Sid Fullwood said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun. He’s going to be the guy; it’s going to be fun to watch him do this. Just over the last month, the amount of stuff we’ve shared about websites and different ideas for the cages. It’s a new phase. We went from being in the dugout together to business partners.”
