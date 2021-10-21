CORUNNA — A proposal to create a central human resources manager position will go before the Shiawassee Board of Commissioners for a final vote tonight.
Commissioners voted 4-2 during Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole session to advance the proposal, aimed at addressing the county’s inconsistent human resources practices. Commissioners Gary Holzhausen, R-District 3, and Cindy Garber, R-District 6, voted against the measure.
The county lacks a centralized HR department, with department heads each handling onboarding, discipline and terminations independently. The inconsistency across departments leaves the county open to potential discrimination complaints and lawsuits — a reality that’s prompted the board of commissioners to take action, officials have said.
“This is something that we’ve looked at for a substantial portion of time now based on all of the different studies that we’ve done and I think this is a position that we should create,” county Coordinator Brian Boggs said Monday. The position includes a salary range from $47,000 to $57,700, he said, and has been included in this year’s budget, though no funds have been expended.
Overseeing the county’s employee training and orientation, assisting in the preparation/negotiation of union contracts and representing the county in various dispute resolution forums related to employee relations would be key functions of the position, according to a tentative job description provided to the board this week.
The position would be posted as full-time, though any final decision on the parameters of job would come back to the board for approval, Boggs explained Wednesday.
A committee consisting of board Chairman Greg Brodeur, R-District 2, commissioners Jeremy Root, R-District 5, and Marlene Webster, R-District 1, and Boggs will interview candidates, if the measure receives final approval tonight.
“I don’t think we need a babysitter. We haven’t had one all these years and we’ve gotten by,” Holzhausen said Wednesday. “It’s just another employee and another expense that we don’t need.”
“I can’t say I disagree,” Garber said. “I have been on board with this for the last year or so, but I don’t know that bringing another employee into this kind of work environment would be fair to them or us so I’m not sure this is the right time.”
Commissioner John Plowman, R-District 7, acknowledged nothing is final, adding there’s a possibility the human resources manager position could be combined with other roles.
If the proposal is approved, the position would be posted by the county at least until the board’s November meetings, at which time the board could decide whether or not to proceed with interviews, Boggs said.
Commissioners earlier this year discussed the possibility of creating a human resources position in the county. Seeking additional information on the county’s HR practices, the board enlisted Okemos-based Hiring Solutions to complete an HR audit.
Hiring Solutions met with 18 county employees throughout the audit process, interviewing each employee for about an hour regarding the county’s policies and practices. Auditors also reviewed forms, records, procedures and internal documents related to practices.
Hiring, staffing and onboarding, employee relations and general employment practices, recordkeeping and compliance, total compensation and hours requirements and health and safety were among the topics included in the audit. Findings were divided into high-, medium- and low-risk categories.
Among the county’s high-risk areas was a lack of structured, legally compliant interview questions, inconsistent employee discipline practices and decentralized employee recordkeeping.
Medium-risk areas included inconsistent onboarding practices, and the lack of uniform exit interviews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.