OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St., announced the following menus for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of July 12.
The telephone number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso center is (989) 723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Road. The phone number is (989) 288-4122.
Durand hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Morrice Senior Center is 101 W. Mason St. The phone number is (517) 625-4270.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Curbside lunch to-go is served Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. It is served Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center. Make reservations with the center you will be picking up from by 4:30 p.m. the day before.
Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3. There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60. Menus are subject to change.
Milk is served with all meals.
Lunch Menus
Owosso Center
Monday — Baked cod, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, fruit, pudding, roll
Tuesday — Ham and turkey croissant with lettuce, tomato and cheese, potato soup, fruit, crackers
Wednesday — Cabbage rolls, diced red skinned potatoes, beets, fruit, roll
Thursday — Antipasto salad with pepperoni, salami, ham and cheese, fruit, breadstick
Friday — Oven fried chicken, potato salad, cowboy beans, fresh fruit, strawberries over biscuits
Durand and Morrice Centers
Monday — Meatloaf, baked beans, sweet potatoes, peaches, roll
Tuesday — Kielbasa, sauerkraut, red skinned potatoes, fruit, roll, fruit crisp
Wednesday — Pulled pork sandwich, macaroni salad, fresh vegetable, fruit
Thursday — Chef salad with turkey, cheese, egg, lettuce, tomato, onion and cucumber, breadstick, banana
Friday — Pepper steak over rice, carrot coins, egg roll, pineapple
