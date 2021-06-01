The Argus-Press
SHIAWASSEE TWP. — The Shiawassee County Fair Board of Directors May 24 voted to proceed with modified Plan A — a mostly normal county fair Aug. 8-14.
Skerbeck Family Carnival, food vendors, still-life exhibits, youth livestock shows, grandstand shows, events in the free show tent, the livestock auction and additional events will take place.
“We are thrilled to provide this opportunity for our youth,” fair officials said in a press release. “In order to create enough space for the youth livestock entries, adult open livestock will not take place this year.”
Exhibitor guidebooks will be online after June 7. Fair entries can be submitted (online only) June 15- to July 1.
“As we previously stated, the next important date is June 28. At that meeting, the board will once again review health department guidelines to make any last changes to the plan,” fair officials said. “We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the Shiawassee County Fair, friends, family, fun.”
