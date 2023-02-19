CORUNNA — A Lansing man who absconded from felony probation in 2021 was sentenced to at least 23 months in prison Friday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.
Stewart told the man’s mother — who had shielded her son from arrest by giving him sanctuary — to “have a seat” when she attempted to provide a victim’s impact statement.
Tyler Thayer pleaded guilty to attempted receiving/concealing stolen firearms in 2021, along with accessory after the fact for the same crime. He was sentenced to probation by Stewart for those offenses, but failed to meet the terms of his agreement. Law enforcement and court officials did not know his whereabouts for more than 500 days.
At Friday’s sentencing hearing, Thayer’s mother began to give a victim’s impact statement.
“I’m not here today as a victim,” the woman said.
“But today is for victims to speak,” Stewart said.
“I’ve been a victim nearly all my life,” she continued. “I choose not to be a victim anymore. Today I’m here as a mother, choosing to forgive. No amount of time can punish him any more than he’s already been punished. Tyler has lost everything and has been shunned by the entire family. Tyler has worked hard to make amends with us. Tyler has missed out on numerous family events, holidays, his brother’s graduation. But he’s not the only one who has missed out …”
However, Stewart then asked the woman if she had hidden her son from law enforcement after he absconded from probation. When the woman said she had, Stewart cut her statement short.
“So when he was gone for over 500 days, was he with you?” Stewart asked. “You knew where he was though, right? You withheld him from the court. That’s criminal behavior on your part. That could be harboring a fugitive. … You’re asking me to help him when you withheld him from the court? Is that right? You can have a seat.”
Defense attorney Patrick Allen asked Stewart prior to sentencing to give Thayer a sentence that included a jail term, followed by probation.
“It’s not going to be his whole life,” Allen said. “He’s going to survive this and move on.”
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner asked the court to impose a stern sentence, reiterating the fact that Thayer had absconded with the help of family.
“If you abscond, you’re not going to get the benefit of a bargain, and you will be held accountable for that,” Koerner said.
Thayer then started to apologize in a short statement to his mother.
“This is a sentencing,” Stewart said. “This isn’t a time for you to hand out thank yous and sorries, not to the court. I mean, write her a letter.”
The judge then outlined the history of Thayer’s case, and noted that original sentencing was lenient.
“I told you, you had to comply with all order of bond, and not do drugs,” Stewart said.
“And I said to you, ‘You have to be aware, if you engage in misconduct from the time that the court accepts your sentence date, you’ll lose your deal.’ … That was, again, June 2021. We did not see you again until November 2022. And then I hear it was your family that was harboring you from this jurisdiction. I am offended and appalled.”
