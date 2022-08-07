Cairns 2022 Shiawassee County Fair Queen

CORUNNA — Shiawassee County Fair Queen Pageant contestants were tasked with showing the judges what was beyond their hair, make-up, dresses and shoes — their understanding of the fair’s importance and their ability to communicate that knowledge to others.
“I think it’s super important — if you’re going to be the fair queen — to showcase (to the judges) that you’re able to build those personal connections, because during fair week and as you go on throughout the parades, all you’re doing is building relationships and connections and encouraging people to come back and visit our fair,” said 2021 Queen Amara Jackson.
The judges considered speech presentation, poise and personality before selecting Sydney Cairns as this year’s queen and Faith Butcher as the attendant.
It was a tough choice because any of them would do a wonderful job representing the fair, said Judge Cheryl Barton, a member of the Shiawassee County Fair executive board.
Sydney Cairns, 21, is the daughter of Vicki Karrer and Kit Carnes of Owosso. Sydney graduated from Owosso High School in 2019 and is currently studying electrical engineering at Saginaw Valley State University. Cairns is involved in the Rangers’ 4-H club, coaches the Owosso equestrian team and is a junior fair board member. Cairns is being sponsored by Corunna Auto Value.
Faith Butcher is the 18-year-old daughter of Ben and Beth Butcher. Faith is a 2021 graduate from Corunna High School where she was very involved in the Corunna FFA. Butcher currently works at DayStarr Communications in Owosso, and in her spare time breeds and raises swine and beef cattle. Faith is sponsored by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes and Ryan and Kristen Drake.
Renee Walters and Trisha Browning joined Barton on the judging panel.
Saturday’s pageant began with each young woman introducing themselves, followed by individual speeches about how the Shiawassee County Fair impacts the community.
Cairns spoke about how the fair provides agricultural opportunities for people, like herself, who grew up in the city, through programs like FFA and 4H. She also discussed how the fair impacts the community economically by attracting people from all over who will utilize local businesses.
Butcher’s speech started with a personal story that showcased how the fair creates an opportunity for exhibitors to build a positive rapport with fair attendees by sharing about their animal-raising process and experience. This, she said, helps fair-goers to trust exhibitors’ ability to create a quality product.
“The fair impacts our community by bringing together the producers and consumers within our area,” Butcher said. “Not only are we teaching our exhibitors about agriculture, but we are teaching those who come to enjoy our fair.”
The second candidate presentation required answering a surprise, random question pulled from a hat by Jackson, last year’s queen.
Cairns’ question was, “What is the first thing you look forward to doing when you get to fair each year?”
Cairns said her favorite thing happens just before fair when her club gets together to decorate the animal stalls.
“It is the best, most attended event for our club,” Cairns said. “It’s so much fun watching everyone get together and help put up decorations — climbing all over the horse stalls and getting all dusty.”
Butcher’s question was a little less conventional: “Is the fair more like a spoon or a fork?”
Butcher chose a spoon because, like a spoon, the fair “will feed you all of the knowledge and the fun that you could ever want to have.”
Through each phase of the pageant, contestants showed the judges their knowledge about the fair’s history and local impact, which they experienced through years of being exhibitors. The surprise questions also exposed their ability to communicate on the fly and express their love for the fair.
The other queen candidates included Emma Challender, the 17-year-old daughter of Robert and Nicole Challender. She attends Corunna High School and is sponsored by Grombir Transport.
Claire Chrisinski, 18, is the daughter of Brad and Julie Chrisinski. She graduated in the class of 2022 from Byron High School and is sponsored by Primeline Nutrition.
Kendall Hall is the 17-year-old daughter of Kim and Jeremy Hall. She is an upcoming senior at Durand Area High School and is sponsored by MJ Farm Serves out of Bancroft.
Megan Litomisky, 19, is a sophomore attending Lourdes University in Sylvania, Ohio. She is sponsored by Smokey Dans of Morrice.
Emily Riley is the 20-year-old daughter of Roger and Michelle Riley. She graduated from Durand High School in 2020 and is sponsored by Risinger Shoeing.
Mikayla Wachowicz, 17, is the daughter of Mike and Monica Wachowicz. She is an upcoming senior at Corunna High School and is sponsored by Living Loved Wellness Studio.
BreOnna Woodruff is the 17-year-old daughter of Blain and Tabitha Woodruff. Woodruff is an upcoming senior at Corunna High School and is sponsored by Dr. Steve E. Hollister.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.