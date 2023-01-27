The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department posted a warning on its Facebook page Friday, alerting the public to a possible scam involving individuals impersonating department members in order to cajole money out of unsuspecting victims.
“It has been brought to our attention that someone is contacting county residents and stating that they are a Sergeant from the Sheriff’s Office,” the post reads. “This subject is telling people that they have warrants out for their arrest and are asking for payment in the form of gift cards to clear up their warrants and avoid arrest.
