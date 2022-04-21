CORUNNA — A Kawkawlin Township woman pleaded guilty to lying to police after filing fraudulent court documents in a 2017 custody case, but will likely receive probation and not incarceration.
Brittney Christian was originally charged in September 2021 with felony counts of uttering and publishing, common fraud and obstruction of justice after she lied to a Michigan State Police trooper, who was conducting an investigation into the fraudulent court documents.
Christian told 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart that she had told a police officer she had not written on a court document.
“I actually did write on a court document,” Christian said.
“There was an order submitted to the court that was forged, right?” Stewart asked. Christian admitted she had written on court files, and then lied to police when questioned. No further details were offered at Wednesday’s plea hearing.
After accepting Christian’s guilty plea to a reduced misdemeanor charge of lying to a police officer, Stewart indicated that Christian’s case would be referred to 66th District Court for sentencing and she would likely receive probation. In Michigan, misdemeanor lying to police is punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine.
The three felony counts were dismissed as a result of the plea agreement reached Wednesday, and one count was dismissed prior to her case being bound over to circuit court.
Court records indicate that Christian committed the original offense in March 2017, but was not charged until September 2021. The cause for the delay is not clear from court records.
She was arraigned Oct. 4, 2021, before Magistrate Mike Herendeen, and pleaded not guilty.
Court records do not indicate an amount for bond, but Christian was free prior to Wednesday’s plea hearing, and Stewart ordered bond to be continued. No date has yet been set for sentencing in district court.
