CORUNNA — A Lansing woman pleaded guilty Wednesday via video during a hearing in 35th Circuit Court to one felony count of uttering and publishing for stealing checks from a friend, signing her name, then taking them to a bank and cashing them.
Manuela Leni Poole, 45, admitted to the check thefts during Wednesday’s hearing, telling Judge Matthew Stewart that in January 2019, she “wrote a check that didn’t belong to (her).”
“I took it. I stole it,” Poole said. “I took it to the bank and cashed it.” She admitted to stealing three checks from a friend, then cashing them for a total of $800.
In return for her plea, prosecutors dismissed two additional counts of uttering and publishing. Poole will also be required to pay $800 in restitution to the victim.
Stewart accepted Poole’s plea and set sentencing via video hearing for 8:30 a.m. July 10. He ordered her bond continued. Sentencing guidelines are estimated up to three months in jail, but the court is not obligated to stay within that range.
Prosecutors originally issued a warrant for Poole in March 2019, but she was not arrested until December 2019. She was arraigned Dec. 23, 2019, in 66th District Court before Judge Ward Clarkson; she pleaded not guilty. Court records do not indicate when Poole was released from jail, but she is currently out on bond.
