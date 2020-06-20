OWOSSO — The Owosso VFW 9455 will host its end-of-season euchre dinner July 9.
Dinner at the post, 519 S. Chipman St., will begin at 5 p.m., with euchre games to follow.
Prize money will be awarded to players that have played more than eight games, though others are welcome to play, and eat, for free.
For more information, call Karen Horn at (989) 277-6674.
