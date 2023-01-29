Local farmers not immune to surging costs of egg production

OWOSSO — The status of eggs as a breakfast staple has long been underpinned by their relative cost-efficiency.
Historically, there haven’t been many ways to fuel up for the day that have lived in the same “cheap and easy” sweet spot.
One doesn’t need to have been born in the neolithic era to recall a time when a dollar would buy a dozen with change left over — but don’t expect them back any time soon.
Even in an era of high inflation, the price of eggs has risen at a rate that’s entirely out of whack with the economy at large, owing to a combination of avian flu — which wiped out roughly 57 million chickens in 2022, per CDC data — and rising feed and transportation costs.
Within the past year, prices have spiked 60% in Michigan.
Even in the state’s largest grocers, who operate with the benefits of economies of scale, prices of $5 per dozen are not at all rare. And that’s for bog standard eggs. Pasture-raised, organic eggs fetch even more.
Local farmers who sell eggs from their garages or coolers at the end of their driveways, report having been just as affected as those who supply the likes of Meijer or Kroger.
One Ovid-based eggseller, who asked to be identified only by her first name, said feed prices have escalated steadily over the past two years, to where a bag of feed is $3-4 more than before.
Luckily, Hailey said, there are many more reasons for raising small-batch eggs than making money.
“We keep chickens because they are great bug control, they give us eggs and are teaching my girls how to care for something besides themselves,” she said. “It’s a lot of time and work. We don’t really make money doing what we do. I paid $90 for two weeks’ worth of chicken/duck supplies.
“A lot of us chicken people do it for our enjoyment, along with loving the idea we know where our food comes from. I wish more people would support local. Most of us are still charging less than the grocery store,” she said, noting one local store recently charged $4.40 for a dozen eggs.”
Those who are faithful customers of eggs from small farmers say those eggs taste better than the ones from the big box grocery stores, a philosophy Hailey also subscribes to.
“Most store-bought eggs are around two months old when purchased. As an egg ages it loses nutritional value. Most of us sell out of our eggs in a day or two,” she said.
Owosso’s Dan Metiva III, who has an egg stand along M-21 near Baldwin Road, which is part of what he calls “The Funny Farm — “Because we have kids and ducks and a dog and chickens and we are going to get quail,” he says, “So when the kids ask me where I’m going, I told them, ‘The Funny Farm’, and it just stuck” — has also grappled with cost increases, but he seems to be in good spirits regardless.
By his calculations, the cost of chicken feed has jumped 50% in recent months, with a 50-pound back jumping from $8 to 12. Despite this, the Funny Farm keeps adding chickens. It boasts 69 now, as Metiva tries to keep up with demand for his eggs, which he has managed to keep priced at $4 per dozen thus far.
Metiva said he knows other farmers who charge as much as $8 per dozen, but that $4 takes care of feed, grains and treats for his “ladies.” Plus, the steady price “keeps people coming back,” he said.
“We don’t get any complaints on egg prices at all. We’re cheaper than any store. We do get quite a bit of, ‘That’s a good price for farm fresh eggs’ though, which is another reason we don’t change prices,” he continued.
“We even sometimes have people pay more than what we’re asking for them. I guess they feel quality is worth it! As a matter of fact, we sell out of all the eggs we put at the road every day, sometimes within a matter of hours.”
Being a familiar presence helps too.
“People like to support small farms (I think),” Metiva said.
“We consistently have eggs at the road. … We post what we have every day on our Facebook page. I think people like that.”
