Flint man gets jail time for firearms possession

CORUNNA — A Flint man was sentenced to six months in jail Friday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for possession of a firearm in a vehicle.
Aaron Harris, 32, was also sentenced to two years of probation, the first six months of which will be served in the Shiawassee County Jail. Harris was also ordered to pay court costs and fines, and was credited with five days served.
Harris was originally charged with carrying a concealed weapon, firearms possession by a felon, ammunition possession by a felon, felony firearms, misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, and a habitual offender (fourth notice) enhancement.
As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, those charges were dismissed and in August he instead pleaded to possession of a firearm in a vehicle, and the habitual offender status was reduced to a third.
Prior to Friday’s sentencing hearing, Harris was given a drug screen and tested positive for marijuana, which is a violation of bond conditions.
“You really walked out of here in August with a heck of an opportunity,” Stewart said. “You had a felony pending in Genesee County (for an identical felony charge), and you just pled to a felony here. I told you, ‘Look, just keep doing the right thing and you’ll walk out of here today.’ Do you remember that? That’s all I did. You just had to do the right thing.”
Defense attorney Amy Husted blamed Harris’ use on stress due to his car being stolen and working two jobs to support his family. She asked Stewart not to impose any incarceration. She pointed out that Harris received probation in the Genesee County case.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner said the court has been “generous,” and needed to hold Harris accountable.
Harris declined to give any statement before receiving his sentence.
“We are a court of laws and rules,” Stewart said after announcing sentence. “There are consequences for not following the rules. If you are not made to face consequences then what good is the court? I’m sorry you’re having hardships. Everyone is having hardships.”
Shiawassee County district court records indicate Harris was charged May 11. He was arraigned before 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson and pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Harris posted a $5,000 cash/surety bond May 17, and had been free prior to Friday’s sentencing.
Harris has previous felony convictions in Genesee County for second-degree home invasion in 2007, and breaking and entering a building with intent in 2008.
According to Michigan law, most felons are prohibited from owning firearms.
