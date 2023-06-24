OWOSSO — Owosso Pride 2023 drew LGBTQ+ community members and allies to Curwood Castle Park Saturday for an afternoon filled with celebrations of individual identity and expressions of support.
A good number of the attendees and vendors who braved the day’s heat and humidity were first-timers.
Megan Montes, of the Elsie-based Pawtastic Threads, was one such.
Her booth sold rainbow bandanas — along with many other prints — for the allied pooch. She found out about the local festival just a few weeks ago.
For her, Pride was “an opportunity to get out, talk to people and show them my bandanas,” said Montes, who considers herself an ally.
“I had fun making ones in bright, fun colors for today.”
People who stopped at her booth were friendly, Montes said.
“People have been fun,” she continued. “We’ve talked about life and everything.”
Owosso resident Skylar Makowski, on hand with 5-month-old husky/German Shepherd mix, Mallory, is a Pride veteran
“My wife and I have always been allies,” Makowski said.
Makowski’s last Pride festival was in New York City. Necessarily, Owosso’s “pales in comparison.”
But Makowski is “happy to see Owosso welcome to people of all backgrounds.”
In addition to vendors, Saturday’s event included music spun by Mr. Owosso DJ Chewy (alias Casey Lambert) and perofrmances from members of Ashleigh’s Dance Shack and Impact Dance Collective.
Despite support being the main order of the day, there was small contingent (numbering about 10 or so) on hand protesting the festival. A number of the protesters carried signs advertising that they were affliliated with Owosso’s Calvary Baptist Church. Calvary Baptist Church elder Don Fields was one of those who spoke in opposition to Owosso Pride at Tuesday’s Owosso City Council meeting.
