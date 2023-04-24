OWOSSO — Generally speaking, pageants have certain aesthetic and cultural requirements. Candidates for crowns are expected to look and act the part — not so the “Mr. Owosso” pageant, which, in truth, is much more of a fundraising competition than anything else.
“You don’t have to have a talent and you don’t have to look good in a swimsuit,” say Joe Petersen, chairman of the annual Mr. Owosso pageant and president of the Curwood Festival. “In fact, we encourage the opposite! You just have to have fun, entertain and raise as much money as you can.”
Don’t get Petersen wrong — candidates will have to strut their stuff in swim and formal wear on the actual Mr. Owosso pageant day — June 3 at the Owosso Knights of Columbus Hall — but their performance there is secondary to the work they put in in the preceding weeks.
Petersen has three committed candidates now, each raising funds for a nonprofit organization of their choosing — Casey Lambert, representing The Arc of Mid-Michigan; Dallas Lintner, representing the Shiawassee Family YMCA; and Jerry Elkhorn, representing Toys for Tots.
There’s still time for aspiring titleists/good Samaritans to throw their hats into this year’s ring, however. The Mr. Owosso Committee is accepting entries through Monday, May 8. The fundraising begins May 12.
There is no cost to enter the competition — the only requirements are being at least 21 years old and either living or working in Shiawassee County.
