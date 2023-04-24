OWOSSO — Generally speaking, pageants have certain aesthetic and cultural requirements. Candidates for crowns are expected to look and act the part — not so the “Mr. Owosso” pageant, which, in truth, is much more of a fundraising competition than anything else.

“You don’t have to have a talent and you don’t have to look good in a swimsuit,” say Joe Petersen, chairman of the annual Mr. Owosso pageant and president of the Curwood Festival. “In fact, we encourage the opposite! You just have to have fun, entertain and raise as much money as you can.”

