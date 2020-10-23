CORUNNA — Shiawassee County Clerk Caroline Wilson said Thursday that clerks across the county are working hard to prepare for a huge surge of absentee ballots for the November election.
Wilson, a Republican, who is unopposed in November, said clerks across the county are reporting increases from the number of absentee ballots cast in the August primary, which itself was far above typical August elections.
August absentee ballots sent to voters totaled 11,958 with 9,712 returned, according to the Clerk’s Office.
In comparison, August 2016 absentee ballots sent totaled 3,103 with 2,745 returned, and August 2018 was 3,335 and 2,996.
Owosso Clerk Amy Kirkland reported already receiving about 3,000 absentee ballots.
“We’ve issued a little over 3,000 ballots to date, and have received about 2,100 of them back.,” Kirkland said today. “In order keep track of all of these ballots, we’ve hired extra help in the office. To count all the ballots on Election Day, we’ve increased the number of AV counting boards from two to three.
“Three thousand is, by far, the highest number of AV ballots issued for an election since I’ve been working in the clerk’s office (2002),” she said. “Before the August 2020 election I had never broken the 2,000 mark, so this marks a very healthy increase from past elections.”
Wilson said there typically are two absentee ballot counting boards set up to handle nothing but those ballots without interupption on Election Day. Poll workers can’t begin processing them until 7 a.m. that day.
This year, instead of two counting boards, there are 11 boards of three or four people set up.
In Owosso, Wilson noted, Kirkland timed how long it takes to process one absentee ballot at about 2 minutes. With 3,000 ballots to count, she then set up three separate counting boards to handle her six precincts.
“Local clerks have been very proactive in making sure they are counted,” Wilson noted.
Despite the preparations, Wilson said, there are issues that crop up. For instance, a few weeks ago in Vernon Township some voters in Precinct 2 noticed they had received ballots to vote in the Durand school board election, but they live in the Corunna school district.
“The Vernon clerk thought she had that resolved,” Wilson said.
Wilson said she and Clerk Charlotte Clarke went over the ballots, the qualified voter roll, ballot styles and examined the procedures for issuing ballots.
“We put some things in place,” Wilson said.
Wilson said she and Clarke both were surprised when a local TV station called to ask about additional incorrect ballots, but said even though it’s frustrating the problem is easily corrected now because nothing has been turned in or counted.
She said people with a question about their absentee ballot can either call their local clerk or Wilson to check which ballot they should have.
“There’s still time to resolve and fix anything,” Wilson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.