LANSING — LAFCU is offering free document shredding to the public at the credit union’s Shred Day from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
A mobile shredding truck will be at the LAFCU West Lansing Branch, 106 N. Marketplace Blvd., for shredding.
Each person may drop off up to four bankers boxes of materials to be shred. Masks will be required and social distancing measures will be in place.
“LAFCU offers this free service to the public to help keep our community safe from identity theft,” said Alyssa Troub, marketing and communications specialist. “The timing is good for those who have been cleaning out files during the pandemic.”
Recommended materials are documents that have identifying information for financial, medical and Social Security accounts, including receipts, address labels, bills, insurance claims, tax forms and checking, savings and loan statements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.