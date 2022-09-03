Bat with rabies found in Owosso, HHS confirms

CORUNNA — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services laboratory confirmed Tuesday a bat found in Shiawassee County has tested positive for rabies, the Shiawassee County Health Department said in a press release.
The bat was found in Owosso.
Rabies is most commonly transmitted by a rabid animal scratch or bite. Most reported cases occur in wild animals such as raccoons, skunks, bats, and foxes, the SCHD said.
If a bat is found inside a home, the SCHD recommends safely collecting the bat and following these guidelines:
n Wear leather gloves. A bat should never be handled with bare hands.
n Place a clear container over the bat, slide a piece of sturdy cardboard under the container, and firmly secure the cardboard or the lid to the container with tape.
n Contact the communicable disease nurse at the Shiawassee County Health Department at (989) 743-2356. If the Health Department is closed, keep the bat cold until it can be taken to the health department.
n A dead bat should be submitted to the SCHD for rabies testing. Do not crush the bat or put the bat into the freezer.
Rabies exposure can occur without an individual knowing they have been scratched or bitten, especially with bats, the SCHD said. Bats have small teeth and tiny claws, making it difficult for an exposure to be detected.
If a pet has been exposed, the health department recommends capturing the bat and submitting it for testing.
If this cannot be done, follow up with your veterinarian or Disease Surveillance at (989) 743-2356. All cats and dogs must have current rabies vaccinations.
The health department said death from the disease is most frequently a result of individuals being unaware of their exposure, or from failure to seek medical attention after being bitten or scratched.
