Bat with rabies found in Owosso, HHS confirms

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service PhotoThis little brown bat was photographed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2011.

CORUNNA — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services laboratory confirmed Tuesday a bat found in Shiawassee County has tested positive for rabies, the Shiawassee County Health Department said in a press release.

The bat was found in Owosso.

