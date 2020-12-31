OWOSSO — Trinity United Methodist Church of Owosso started the year off with snow days for its normal Sunday worship times for two weeks in January.
Regular Sunday morning worship then took place until March when the pandemic hit. The church canceled services from March through June.
In June, the church opened back up with social distancing and wearing of face masks during services. All attendees were greeted with hand sanitizer when entering the foyer. No meetings or gatherings were planned until after July when restrictions were lifted.
“Through this pandemic year, we have kept the Our Father’s Cupboard food pantry open from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays. We went mobile in order to protect our workers and the many participants getting food,” church leaders said.
Through Dec. 8, the pantry has provided food to 1,491 people in need and a total of 563 households.
The United Methodist Men met in August, September, October and November.
The United Methodist Women met in August, September and October with regular meetings. In October, the women made wreaths for fall and gave them to homebound parishioners. In November, during a special gathering, the women met for a craft day and made Christmas wreaths, worked on the church quilt, and sewed and quilted on other things. In December, several women from the UMW delivered the rest of the fall wreaths and the new Christmas wreaths to some of our homebound members.
At the end of November, several people helped to put services on Facebook. Services are available after 7 a.m. each Sunday at facebook.com/TrinityUMCOwosso/.
