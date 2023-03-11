Owosso native Bruckman helping bring vibrancy to Downtown Owosso during AmeriCorps term

OWOSSO — When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Nicholas — or, if one prefers, Nick — Bruckman decided the time was ripe to re-evaluate his career path.
Bruckman had gone far afield, teaching English for a combined three years in various French-speaking countries. Globe-trotting was certainly fun, but he needed a change of pace.
Said change of pace saw the Owosso native return to the haunts of his youth, where he serves his hometown community as a full-time AmeriCorps Service Member, partnering with Owosso Main Street.
“I knew I wanted to be more centralized in my community. Ultimately, I came to a realization that teaching was no longer aligned with the path I’m on and things I wanted to do,” Bruckman said.
AmeriCorps is the domestic equivalent of the perhaps more famous Peace Corps. The agency as it is currently constituted was created by the National Community Service Trust Act, which was signed by President Bill Clinton in 1993. It partners with more than 2,000 organizations committed to helping communities nationwide.
Service members embed within communities or organizations for terms of between 300 and 1,700 hours where they “play a unique role … to address unmet needs,” per AmeriCorps.gov.
Bruckman is embedded with Owosso Main Street, serving a one-year term with OMS which commenced in September 2022 and ends this August. He said his role with OMS is to support businesses and the community at-large through outreach and education.
Bruckman’s path to AmeriCorps was lit by Owosso-based job coach Heather Morey, who directed Bruckman to a posting by the organization in June 2022.
After reviewing the description, Bruckman concluded it was a “great opportunity,” perfectly aligned with his desire to help grow Owosso.
Bruckman said a major part of his role thus far has helping coordinate events to bring people to Downtown Owosso. Since September, he’s helped with several events, including Open Streets Owosso, Ghoul’s Night Out, Glow Owosso, Shop Small Saturday, the New Year’s Eve Block Party/Ball Drop and the recent Chocolate Walk.
“One thing I love about the position is the variety of what each day can look like because it’s centered around connecting with people and making sure that I’m able to help different people in the community create events that will help get people to Downtown Owosso,” he said.
Bruckman said while there’s no typical day in his position, a lot of his time is given over to completing trainings to learn more about community economic development and policies to create an equitable community across various demographics.
“I see lots of opportunities for growth in Owosso and I think that we can bring more stakeholders to the table in the creation of their downtown and community space,” he said.
Asked what he loves about Owosso, Bruckman said the community’s spirit.
“What I really love is the spirit of community love and support. People come together and show up for the city and Downtown Owosso,” he said. “I love the spirit of ingenuity; there’s lots of courageous people willing to try new things and create the community they want to see.”
