LANSING — The Greater Lansing Food Bank has announced three upcoming distributions in Shiawassee County.
All three mobile food pantry events are from 9 to 11 a.m. There will be free shelf stable food, frozen food and produce.
Shiawassee County residents should stay in their cars to register and bring proof of residency. Food will be placed in vehicle trunks or hatchbacks.
n Saturday, a mobile food pantry is slated for the First United Methodist Church, 1500 N. Water St. in Owosso. Vehicles may line up starting at 8:30 a.m. Any Shiawassee County resident is welcome.
n A pantry is scheduled for May 30 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 700 Columbia Drive in Durand. Cars may line up at 8:30 a.m.
n A pantry is set for June 6 at the Shiawassee Family YMCA, 515 W. Main St. in Owosso. Residents may line up at 8 a.m. for the event.
For more information, call the Greater Lansing Food Bank at (517) 908-3680/
