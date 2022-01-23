Perry man gets six months in jail for break-in

CORUNNA — A Perry man was sentenced Friday to six months in jail by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for a July 2021 break-in.
Cody Wessel, 41, of Perry Township, was handed down the term of incarceration, and ordered to pay court costs and fines. He must also pay $615 in restitution to the victim of the break-in. Wessel was credited with three days served toward his sentence.
At Friday’s sentencing hearing, the victim of the break-in, whom The Argus-Press is not identifying, said that Wessel was a “con” who had only visited his property in order to perform reconaissance to decide what to steal from him in the future.
“I believe Cody Wessel should receive the maximum sentence this court can impose,” the victim said. “He uses clever actions and conversations to further his own criminal enterprise. Our neighborhood in Perry Township knows not to invite (him) to our properties … He is looking past you, scoping out your properties, to assess when and how he can rob you.”
The victim went on to describe how Wessel “staged” his stolen property outside a barn, in order for Wessel to later return to steal additional items. He asked Stewart to impose a term of incarceration as part of sentencing.
“So he had it all stacked up and ready to go?” Stewart asked. The victim said his stolen items were arranged and ready for the taking, and would have been taken, but he and other neighbors had discovered Wessel’s attempted and partially-complete thefts.
Defense attorney Patrick Allen told Stewart that his client committed the theft and others because of a substance abuse issue.
“He talks to a counselor once a week for his mental health and also his doctor, in terms of his prescriptions,” Allen said, after which his cell phone sounded off.
“Is that you?” Stewart asked Allen. “At a criminal sentencing? Your phone goes off?”
Allen admitted it was his phone that had sounded off. Stewart then continued with the hearing.
“He’s hopeful at some point in time to express his regret,” Allen said. “Generally, his remorse for all this stuff… There’s no doubt as to who was responsible for all this.” Allen added that Wessel would tender a payment following Friday’s hearing to the victim for the entire amount of restitution.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner said that drug addiction was not an excuse for theft, and asked Stewart to impose a sentence that included incarceration.
“I don’t think the recommendation (for probation) is appropriate,” Koerner said. “He’s been on probation six times, and not completed it four times. He’s been unsuccessful. Wessel is remorseful that he got caught. He took off more than he could chew.”
Wessel apologized to the victim and his other neighbors, and said that he was sorry for hurting friends and neighbors he had known his entire life.
“I’m only upset with myself,” Wessel said. “I can only change how I view the future.”
“It looks like you staged this all up,” Stewart said before handing down Wessel’s sentence. “Had then not come home, you would have taken all that stuff … A tip for you: In the future you shouldn’t leave your name at the scene of a crime.”
Stewart was referring to an apparent break-in kit that Wessel left at the scene, which made his identification and arrest relatively simple for the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office to investigate and prosecute.
