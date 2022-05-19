CORUNNA — The civil lawsuit by Paul Latunski, the conservator for his brother and accused killer Mark Latunski, wrapped up Wednesday with more testimony from several witnesses, but no decision in the case is expected for at least 30 days.
Attorney Curtis Zaleski, who represents Paul Latunski, said that the proofs were closed Wednesday, and all parties would have a month to submit their final arguments to 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for review. The judge will then make a final decision in the case.
The lawsuit is seeking damages from Steven Deehl, the man who bought Mark Latunski’s property at auction in February 2020, as well as Deehl’s son, Alex Deehl, who resided at the property until he was evicted by Paul Latunski in September 2020.
Mark Latunski, who had owned the home and property, is being held in the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline. He was initially found incompetent to stand trial for the December 2019 murder and mutilation of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon. He has since been found competent and his trial is expected to begin in October.
During Wednesday’s proceedings, Stewart lost patience several times with Alex Deehl, who represented himself in the lawsuit. The judge told Alex Deehl, who is not an attorney, repeatedly he was “wasting the court’s time.”
According to Paul Latunski’s testimony during the trial, on Jan. 4, 2020, a notice of abandonment had been posted on the property by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office. In Michigan, owners of foreclosed homes can negate a bank sale (“redeem”) by paying the purchase prices, plus fees, to the purchaser within a set period of time — typically six months, but sometimes as long as one year. If the property is considered abandoned, the period is 30 days.
He claimed that Steven Deehl was “playing games” by refusing to accept a redemption payment twice. The home was subsequently purchased by Steven Deehl through Alex Deehl, who submitted a bid of $101,733.28 at an auction at the circuit court house on Feb. 26, 2020.
However, just before the auction occurred, Paul Latunski obtained an emergency court order naming him as conservator for his brother’s property. As the auction was taking place, Paul Latunski said he went to his brother’s home on Tyrell Road to stop Mark Latunski’s ex-wife from removing property from the residence.
Paul Latunski’s former attorney Justin English eventually submitted a “redemption” payment of $103,000 to the attorney for Steven Deehl, and the property was returned to Paul Latunski. However, the residence had suffered several break-ins and a significant amount of property was missing, and damages had occurred to the home while Alex Deehl was residing there. Paul Latunski later filed the civil suit seeking awards for damages.
