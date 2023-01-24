CORUNNA — Corunna has a problem, according to Kirk Norman. There aren’t enough places to grab late night burgers and beer.
Norman, however, has a solution, which he calls “Kooters in the Field” — a new grub-and-grog establishment at 4512 E. M-21, set to host its grand opening on Friday.
Spelling notwithstanding, the name is apparently a reference to Cooter Davenport, from the 1980s TV hit, “The Dukes of Hazzard.”
A 20-year-plus veteran of the bar/restaurant game, Norman owns/operates Snappers on the Water in Fenton (where he resides) and Beard’s Country Store in Byron.
He has owned the Kooters parcel for many years. Previously, it was the site of Tumbleweed Canteen, which Norman operated until its closure in 2011.
After years of lying vacant, Norman said he got the itch to, “make something happen,” with the lot, beginning preparations to open Kooters in June 2022.
Kooters will bring what Norman calls a “night-life atmosphere” to Corunna and include a stage, dance floor and DJ booth. Kooters will be open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. starting four days a week — Wednesday through Saturday — possibly moving to seven days a week at a later date.
He said food will be served until midnight, and while he doesn’t have the final details ironed out, said he anticipates Kooters opening to only those ages 21 and older after 9 p.m.
Menu fare will include burgers, seafood tacos and smoked ribs.
“I’m not trying to chase the lunch crowd,” he said. “We don’t have this type of atmosphere anywhere in the Corunna/Owosso area, and I think I can bring success here. This is more my style of business than the Mexican restaurant.”
Wednesday and Thursday will be karaoke nights, Norman said, with Fridays and Saturdays reserved for dancing, either to a DJ set or live bands. The restaurant will have bar top seating and plenty of TVs, so the restaurant would be a great place for sports fans as well, Norman said.
Norman said the bar will be tailored to ensuring customers a safe, fun atmosphere.
“I want the customers to have a good time and realize they can relax and enjoy themselves and be safe. Without the customer, we can’t pay our bills. Customers can spend anywhere they want, and you have to make sure they’re happy,” he said.
Norman said he previously intended to open Kooters on Wednesday, but delayed the grand opening until Friday to take care of remaining logistical hurdles, including training bartenders to use the business’ computer system and making sure everything is fully stocked.
“I’m not going to open up and not feel right. I’d rather take my time and make sure the service is there and the food comes out of the kitchen good and we can take care of the customer,” he said. “It’s been a tough haul, and lately my mind’s been going 100 mph.”
Norman will open Kooters with a heavy heart. His bar top tables include one from his yearslong friend Chuck Heidi, who Norman said passed about six months ago. In December, his mother, who he said raised him to keep the hearts of his customers front-and-center, passed away. Norman said while his mother never got to see Kooters, he imagines she’d be proud of him.
