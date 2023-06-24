Perry Congregational Church pastor announces retirement

PERRY — The Rev. Dr. John H. Walworth has announced his upcoming retirement from Perry Congregational Christian Church.
Affectionately known by the congregation as “Pastor John,” Walworth and his wife, Lois, first visited the church in 2008, filling in on the pulpit to cover a medical leave.
In 2010, they returned when Walworth was hired as interim pastor “for a couple weeks.” That brief interim period eventually stretched to 13 years.
Walworth is a lifelong resident of Shiawassee County, where he has worn many hats throughout the years
He graduated from Durand Area High School with the class of 1962 and went to work for the Grand Trunk Western Railroad as a accident investigator for the legal department. He became a licensed pastor in 1969, beginning his ministry with the First Congregational Church of Durand.
In 1990, Walworth earned his doctorate of counseling psychology from Oakland University and, in 1994, began a 25-year stint at the Spiritual Care Director at Memorial Healthcare.
As a spiritual counselor, Walworth specialized in grief, trauma and family counseling. As part of his ministry, he spent a 10-year period making frequent trips to Africa, where he taught leadership and Biblical skills to local pastors
Walworth has served on, and been president of, numerous local boards, including Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee County, Hospice of Shiawassee County, Pat’s Place, Durand Area Food Bank and several ministerial associations.
He was on the Durand City Council and once had the distinction of being the State’s youngest mayor (age 24).
Walworth has received abundant accolades and awards, including Railroad Man of the Year in 1993 and the Distinguished Alumni Award from the Durand Education Foundation in 2022.
Despite his storied career and volunteer history, Walworth attests that his greatest joy is in serving the Lord and sharing the Gospel with as many people as he can.
The elders of Perry Congregational Christian Church are in the process of seeking a new lead pastor. Interested applicants may contact the church at perrycongregationalchurch@gmail.com, or by mail at Perry Congregational Christian Church — ATTN: Pastor Selection Committee — 130 E. 2nd Street, Perry.
