LANSING — While running for her current seat last fall, State Rep. Penelope Tsernoglou consistently cited shoring up voting rights as one of her main legislative priorities.
In her official House biography, Tsernoglou’s dedication to “expanding fair access to the ballot,” is noted in the first sentence of the second paragraph.
Now, not even half a year into her first term representing Michigan’s 75th District — which includes the City of Laingsburg, along with Sciota and Woodhull townships in Shiawassee County — the East Lansing Democrat believes that a series of bills passed this week, three of which she sponsored (her first in the chamber), represent a promise kept.
In a frenetic day of lawmaking, the Democratic majorities in the State House and Senate each approved an eight-bill package of significant reforms to voting procedures in Michigan Wednesday.
The bills, which passed both chambers along mostly party-lines, are meant to enact Proposal 22-2, a constitutional amendment Michigan voters approved with nearly 60% support on Election Day last November.
The language of the proposal, as it appeared on the ballot, promised to:
— Recognize fundamental right to vote without harassing conduct
— Require military or overseas ballots be counted if postmarked by election day
— Provide voter right to verify identity with photo ID or signed statement
— Provide voter right to single application to vote absentee in all elections
— Require state-funded absentee-ballot drop boxes, and postage for absentee applications and ballots
— Provide that only election officials may conduct post-election audits
— Require nine days of early in-person voting
— Allow donations to fund elections, which must be disclosed
— Require canvass boards certify election results based only on the official records of votes cast.
Tsernoglou, who serves as chair of the House Elections Committee, said the process of passing Wednesday’s package of bills started with conversations with partners and election clerks dating back to January, her first month in office.
“It feels great to have gotten through this. This particular package of bills was a lot of work and a lot of hours spent … getting this to where it needed to be. I’m really happy it got to this point,” she said.
Tsernoglou said one of the most important aspects of the package is found in House Bill 4695, which she sponsored.
The bill guarantees and outlines procedures for Michigan’s constitutionally-mandated nine days of early voting access for statewide and federal elections.
But it goes further than that, allowing clerks to provide up to 29 days of early voting access.
This flexibility has made Tsernoglou’s bill a target for criticism from her Republican colleagues.
Shiawassee County’s other state representative, Brian BeGole, R-District 71, lamented in a press release that HB 4695 “would let clerks unequally extend early voting beyond the nine days required under the Constitution — creating further disparities in voting access.”
More broadly, BeGole asserted that Wednesday’s election legislation — all of which he voted against — went “around the will of the voters.”
“Many people have concerns about the effectiveness of our state’s election process,” BeGole said. “They have made those concerns clear. But instead of working to provide commonsense reforms that will give people a system they can trust, these bills remove safeguards meant to curtail fraud and conduct elections securely.
Tsernoglou counters that her bill addresses concerns of election officials with whom she has conferred.
Consultations with the Michigan Association of Municipal Clerks and the Michigan Association of County Clerks on the matter convinced her that giving clerks the opportunity to allow for extra days of early voting would ensure maximum civic participation.
“(HB 4695) allows clerks to have more days of early voting if they feel they need it to serve their voters. A part-time clerk with a smaller population won’t need 20 days of early voting, but it will allow larger jurisdictions that feel they need it flexibility,” Tsernoglou said. “Having an equal number of days is not always equitable. Nine days of early voting will provide ample opportunity for all communities to have unprecedented opportunity for in-person voting. Clerks are elected and serve their districts, and we trust they are going to do that in the best way possible.”
Another concern the bill hopes to address is procedural. Tsernoglou hear from numerous clerks that provided for nine-plus days of early in-person voting would be difficult logistically, as many do not have access to traditional election day venues for that many days.
“(HB 4695) allows jurisdictions three options: Running early voting for nine days on their own, setting up an agreement with the county the jurisdiction falls under to have the county in charge of the voting, or setting up an agreement with other jurisdictions and sharing resources,” she said.
Wednesday’s eight-bill package also:
— Includes the right to prepaid postage for mailing absentee ballots
— Requires each city or township to have at least one ballot dropbox — which would have to be accessible for 24 hours a day for 40 days prior Election Day — and at least one dropbox per 15,000 registered voter, all of which would have to be monitored by video surveillance
— Would allow registered voters to have an absentee ballot sent to them before each election by submitting a single signed application, which would cover all future elections
— Would allow photo IDs issued by local governments to be used for election purposes
— Makes disclosing an election result from an early voting site before election day a Class E felony (punishable by up to five years in prison) in Michigan.
An analysis by the the nonpartisan House Fiscal Agency has estimated that, in total, enacting Proposal 2 will cost the state millions of dollars, including $2.1 million for absentee ballot drop boxes and $4.8 million for postage costs for 6 million absentee ballots.
