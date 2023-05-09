OWOSSO — As it does every year, the Owosso-based Cook Family Foundation held a ceremony Monday, recognizing a number of area students that the nonprofit has awarded scholarships to help pay their way toward attending the University of Michigan.
This year’s ceremony, held at the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts, was as luminous as ever. In fact, with 54 high school seniors receiving a variety of awards — ranging from $1,500 lump sums to a four-year full ride — it was a record-setting affair.
However, there was a notable departure from tradition. This year’s event was missing longtime foundation head, Bruce Cook, who passed away last October at the age of 93.
Cook, a member of the class of 1950, was as proud a “Michigan Man” as could be found, and he delighted in helping innumerable young scholars enjoy the same opportunities he had in attending the school.
Cook’s absence was noted and lamented — “We miss Bruce. We wouldn’t be here tonight without him,” Cook’s son and the foundation’s current Executive Director Thomas Cook said — and his legacy acknowledged, but the overall tone of the evening was, of course, celebratory with over $1.2 million in scholarships divvied up.
The most significant award went to Chesaning High School senior Emily Smith, who received the full-ride Bruce and Jacqueline Cook Scholarship.
Smith is the valedictorian of her graduating class and has also achieved President’s List honors at Delta College, where she was dually enrolled.
Her accomplishments include serving as National Honor Society president, drive coach of the robotics team, cross-country and track and field team participation, election to the student council and as a section leader in band.
“They called me out of class and down to the office,” Smith said, recalling the day she learned she’d won the biggest of the Foundation’s prizes. “I was so excited, I was really speechless. I didn’t even know what to do, I was so excited.”
While at Michigan, Smith plans to study a mix of chemistry, biology and psychology, with the goal of a career in criminal investigation. She is especially interested in forensic psychology, or being the person who studies “why criminals do what they do.”
Other top prizes went to Perry senior Jonah Smith, who won the Kuhlman Family Scholarship — first given out last year in the amount of $20,000 in the name of Paul and Kit Kuhlman — and the seven recipients of the Donald Cook Scholarship: Owosso’s Tanner Cummings, Durand’s Zachary David, Abigail Dryer of Owosso, Cassidy Flick of Perry, Payton Gutting of Morrice, Mya LaMay of Owosso and Marisa Rose, also of Owosso.
The ceremony included a keynote speech by recently-retired Michigan head softball coach Carol Hutchins — ironically, a Michigan State graduate. The winningest coach in any sport in school history, with 1,707 wins, Hutchins told her audience they were “all being honored by their (Cook) family name,” and that they should do their best to honor that gift.
