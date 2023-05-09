OWOSSO — As it does every year, the Owosso-based Cook Family Foundation held a ceremony Monday, recognizing a number of area students that the nonprofit has awarded scholarships to help pay their way toward attending the University of Michigan.

This year’s ceremony, held at the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts, was as luminous as ever. In fact, with 54 high school seniors receiving a variety of awards — ranging from $1,500 lump sums to a four-year full ride — it was a record-setting affair.

