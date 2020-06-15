FLINT — A New York man has filed a civil lawsuit against murder suspect Mark David Latunski in federal court claiming Latunski committed assault and battery, and held him against his will during an encounter that began as a consensual meeting.
The lawsuit compares Latunski to a ”modern-day Jeffrey Dahmer,” noting he allegedly killed and consumed parts of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek just a few months after the New York man escaped Latunski’s home.
The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan seeks unspecified damages on behalf of James Carlsen of Suffolk County, New York, who said in the suit he met Latunski through the defendant’s husband, Jamie Arnold.
A press release issued by attorney Kristie Magyari of Marko Law in Detroit says the incident took place in October 2019.
According to the Michigan State Police, a “middle aged” man escaped from Latunski’s home Oct. 10, 2019, by cutting himself free of restraints. The individual said in a 911 call that he believed he had been drugged.
According to Shiawassee County scanner traffic from approximately 2:35 a.m. Oct. 10, 2019, Central Dispatch received a call from South Morrice Road, from a man who “just woke up and believed he was drugged.”
“He said he woke up in a basement and was chained to something,” a dispatcher said during the call. “So he cut the chain off.”
No charges were filed at the time.
Latunski, 51, is charged with open murder and disinterment and mutilation of a human body in connection with the death of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek.
Latunski allegedly met Bacon for a consensual sexual encounter and then killed him on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day 2019 at Latunski’s Tyrrell Road home in Bennington Township.
Michigan State Police troopers discovered Bacon’s body in Latunski’s basement while conducting a search after receiving a tip.
Latunski allegedly told police he killed Bacon in his basement and consumed some body parts.
The murder suspect was sent for a competency exam in January. He was found incompetent in February and has been held at the Saline Center for Forensic Psychiatry since then. Criminal proceedings are on hold until he is determined to be competent.
According to Carlsen’s suit, he traveled by bus from New York to Michigan specifically to take part in an acknowledged BDSM encounter with Latunski after meeting Arnold, and then Latunski, through Facebook.
Arnold, however, apparently had moved out of the home before the encounter, Carlsen’s suit claims.
“What (the victim) did not expect is that during his stay, defendant Latunski would end up chaining him down in his basement and holding him captive,” the lawsuit claims. “After he thought defendant Latunski had fallen asleep, (the victim), terrified, cut himself loose using a butcher knife, and ran down the street in the middle of nowhere in order to call the police.”
The lawsuit claims Latunski tied the man down with locks, chains and leather straps, telling him “he wasn’t going anywhere.” Carlsen cut himself loose from the restraints with a knife when Latunski was sleeping.
Carlsen said in the suit he was able to retrieve his cellphone and run down the road. He called police and they dropped him off at a nearby gas station where he called Latunski.
With no money and nowhere to go, he eventually returned to Latunski’s for a week until his return bus ticket to New York was valid.
Latunski’s lawyers have not yet responded to the lawsuit.
In a separate incident, in November 2019, Michigan State Police were again called to the vicinity of Latunski’s home after a different man fled the home. Police said the man had been chained or tied up in the basement during a consensual encounter, but escaped after becoming frightened and ran down the road nearly naked.
No charges were filed in that case, either.
