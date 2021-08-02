OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St., announced the following menus for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of Aug. 2.
The telephone number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso center is (989) 723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Road. The phone number is (989) 288-4122.
Durand hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Morrice Senior Center is at 101 W. Mason St. The phone number is (517) 625-4270.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Curbside lunch to-go is served Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. It is served Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center.
Make reservations with the center you will be picking up from by 4:30 p.m. the day before.
Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3. There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60.
Lunch Menus
Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.
Owosso Center
Monday — Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, vegetables, pineapple, biscuit
Tuesday — Chicken Parmesan with spaghetti noodles, Italian beans, fruit, breadstick
Wednesday — Hamburger stew, stew vegtables, fruit, biscuit, Jell-O
Thursday — Tuna noodle casserole, peas and carrots, fruit, slice of bread and butter
Friday — Cabbage roll, mashed potatoes, beets, roll
Durand
and Morrice Centers
Monday — Lasagna, green beans, fruit, garlic toast
Tuesday — Breakfast bake with ham, eggs, cheese, onions, peppers, mushrooms and hash browns, strawberries, biscuit
Wednesday — Pizza, tossed salad, fruit, muffin
Thursday — Pulled pork sandwich, macaroni salad, fresh vegetables, fruit
Friday — Tuna casserole, peas, cottage cheese, roll, fruit
