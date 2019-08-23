Each week, The Argus-Press publishes a list of luncheons, dinners and other events to be conducted as fundraisers.
Events must include a specific nonprofit beneficiary of the funds to be included in this list.
People responsible for such an open-to-the-public event should submit information to The Argus-Press by the Wednesday before publication of this column, which usually runs on Friday. If you have questions, call The Argus-Press during weekday business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at (989) 725-5136.
SHIAWASSEE-OWOSSO KIWANIS FLAGS OVER SHIAWASSEE PROJECT is launching to benefit an all-inclusive playground, a $110,000 addition to Owosso’s Bentley Park. A $40 annual donation will include a U.S. flag along with installation and removal for Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day/ Sept. 11 and Veterans Day. Donate soon and Kiwanis will include Veterans Day 2019 at no cost. The playground addition is for those that otherwise cannot play on traditional equipment and non-protective surfaces. Call Doug Edwards (989) 277-7214, Bob Hardy (989) 277-5173, Ed Hildebrant (517) 525-1651 or Brent Singer (989) 436-1075.
THE ARC OF MID-MICHIGAN is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser through Sept. 1 to raise funds for recreation programs and a handicap ramp at Tobey House. The Arc will earn funds based on the weight of the pairs of gently worn used or new shoes collected. Donate gently worn used or new shoes at 215 N. Water St., Suite 19, Owosso (inside the Armory). The Arc can also pick up your shoes or place a collection bag at a business. Each bag holds approximately 25 pairs of shoes. All donated shoes will be distributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners.
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY is hosting a rummage sale to fund state recognition weekend from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 23 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug 24 at 1016 S. Shiawassee St. in Owosso.
THE MIDDLEBURY United Methodist Church will host an ice cream social from noon to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at the church, 8100 W. Hibbard Road. The church will offer hot dogs, a sundae bar and desserts. A donation will be used for missions.
THE LAINGSBURG Knights of Columbus is hosting a garage sale Sept. 7 at St. Isidore, 310 Crum St. to fund community charitable activities. Doors open at 8 a.m. and the sale will run until 4 p.m. Besides appliances and sporting goods, there are plenty of seasonal items, office equipment, used furniture and toys.
TRINITY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 720 S. Shiawassee St. in Owosso will be serving an all-you-can-eat taco bar from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 7. Choices include hard or soft taco shells, taco chips, beef or chicken choices, and toppings like guacamole, sour cream and melted cheese. Dessert is included. Takeouts are available. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children under 12. TUMC is a handicap accessible church.
ST. CYRIL Catholic Church, 517 E. Main St. in Bannister, is hosting a chicken and ham dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 8 in the parish hall. Mass is at 10:30 a.m. The cost is $10 per adult, $5 per child 12 and younger and free for preschool children.
THE SCARLETT FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP casino bus trip is Sept. 22. The bus will leave Meijer at 12:30 p.m. and return at 8:30 p.m. The cost is $40 per person an includes transportation, $20 in free play and a $5 food voucher. Money is due by Sept. 6. Call Sue Arendt at (989) 666-3636.
THE RESPITE Volunteers fall purse Party Bingo is at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at Knights of Columbus on M-21. Tickets are on sale at the Respite Volunteer office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 710 W. King St. in Owosso. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 the day of the event, if still available. Doors open 5:45 p.m. For each Bingo game, there is a specific purse, retail value of at least $45. This is an adults-only event.
