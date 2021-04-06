SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — The Greater Lansing Food Bank is seeking people to help out during its monthly mobile food distributions in Shiawassee County, and volunteers say it’s three hours well spent.
“We’re always looking for volunteers, and it’s such a rewarding opportunity,” said Kelly Miller, director of philanthropy at the Lansing Food Bank, who has served as a volunteer. “You really get to see the immediate impact of those facing hunger and helping them out.”
Greater Lansing Food Bank mobile food distributions are aimed at giving fresh and non-perishable food items to disadvantaged and vulnerable people, including senior citizens on fixed incomes, families or individuals with low income jobs.
Individuals and families receive a mix of nutritious food designed to keep food on the table for a couple of weeks. Each receives a number of non-perishable items, dairy products such as milk, cheese or butter, and plenty of fresh produce, especially during the summer.
Recipients need only show they reside in Shiawassee County by presenting a driver’s license or other form of identification, or a piece of mail with a local return address.
“I remember when we gave out watermelons and these little kids were so excited,” Miller said.
Food pantries that belong to the Greater Lansing Food Bank also pick up food during the monthly distributions, she said.
Volunteers are specifically sought for an upcoming mobile food distribution set for 2 to 5 p.m. April 20 at Catholic Charities, 1480 N. M-52 in Owosso Township.
For more information on this and other future opportunities — or to sign up — contact the food bank by email at volunteers@glfoodbank.org, phone at (517) 908-3698 or online at greaterlansingfoodbank.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer.
Volunteers must be at least 14 and be free of illness, including COVID-19. Volunteering as a family is encouraged. Volunteers must wear face masks. Gloves are supplied.
The next local distribution is from 2 to 5 p.m. today at the Shiawassee Family YMCA, 515 W. Main St. in Owosso.
The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the food bank, which has always given away food in an outdoor setting, to add a drive-thru format.
“We really stepped up our mobile food distribution program once COVID hit,” Miller said. “It’s been hard for indoor food pantries. Our program is all outdoors and all drive-thru, so it’s a pretty significant change. Now it’s really easy to keep everybody safe.”
The Lansing Food Bank has been conducting mobile food distributions in Shiawassee County since 2012.
“We are grateful for all of our volunteers at the food bank, especially our volunteers for food distributions,” Miller said. “It’s a lot of hard work, but you have this sense of pride that you helped your neighbors.
“It’s three hours of making a difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.