Woman pleads guilty to domestic assault

CORUNNA — A DeWitt woman pleaded guilty Tuesday morning in 35th Circuit Court to a single felony charge of domestic violence and is now facing a possible prison sentence.
Christina Pruitt, 49, was charged with felony (third offense) domestic violence by prosecutors twice in the span of three days in March for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend.
Those incidents were the fourth and fifth since 2017 in which Pruitt has been charged for allegedly assaulting the same person.
Tuesday, Pruitt admitted to intentionally assaulting her longtime boyfriend.
“I scratched his face,” Pruitt said. “He’s my boyfriend of six years.”
In return for her plea, prosecutors dismissed a count of felony domestic violence and a habitual offender (second notice) status. Felony domestic violence is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.
However, Pruitt has a 1992 felony conviction in Newaygo County, which increases possible term to 71/2 years and a possible fine of $7,500.
Pruitt was convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence in April 2017 and November 2018. The victim in those cases is apparently the same as in the most recent situation.
Pruitt was also charged with felony domestic violence in 2019, but the charge was eventually dismissed by prosecutors.
Judge Matthew Stewart set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 24, and ordered Pruitt remanded to the Shiawassee County Jail until that date.
