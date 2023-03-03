OWOSSO — Local authorities are dealing with a fuel oil spill that has dumped approximately 225 gallons into the Corlett Creek County Drain according to a Shiawassee County Health Department press release.
SCHD was alerted to an oil film the drain by Shiawassee County Emergency Management on Tuesday evening.
Upon investigation, the department discovered fuel oil in the county drain and alerted the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), whose representatives arrive on scene on Wednesday morning.
Investigation determined that a failed fuel oil tank was the source of the spill. A spill response company was contracted to conduct cleanup.
SCHD officials have indicated that drinking water supplies do not appear to have been affected by this spill, but stress that they will continue to monitor the situation.
Agencies responding to the spill included the City of Owosso Fire Department, Hazelton Township Fire and the Shiawassee County Drain Office, in addition to agencies previously mentioned.
“We are grateful for a prompt multi-agency response in our efforts to protect public health and the environment,” said Larry Johnson, SCHD Health Officer.
Residents who wish to report environmental concerns are encouraged to call EGLE’s Pollution Emergency Alert System at 800-292-4706. Additionally, the Shiawassee County Health Department’s Environmental Health Division at 989-743-2390.
