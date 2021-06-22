OWOSSO — The Community Christian Singles monthly social activity is the annual picnic on at noon Saturday at Harmon Patridge Park, 825 Curwood Road.
Singles are invited to Pavilion 2 for a traditional cookout, as well as picnic activities and games.
Attendees should bring a dish to pass or a brown bag lunch. Meat, drinks and table service will be provided.
For further information, contact Joyce at (989) 277-4520 or joyenlow@gmail.com, or check the website at communitychristiansingles.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.