A ready-for-prime-time baker

By MATTHEW BARTOW
Argus-Press Staff Writer
OWOSSO — Describing herself as a “small fish” in a town with many established bakeries, Owosso resident Jill Davis never expected that her baking talents would land her on prime-time cable television.
Davis, who operates Drizzle Cakes and Bakes out of her home, will be a contestant on the eighth season of Food Network’s “Halloween Baking Championship.”
She will compete — alongside 11 other contestants — for a $25,000 prize and a spot in the Food Network Magazine. The season premieres Sept. 12 at 9 p.m.
Strange as it might seem, Davis said she doesn’t know what first brought her to the network’s attention. She received an email from towards the beginning of the year inviting her to participate in the interview process for the show. After months of virtual interviews, the network contacted her offering a spot.
“I don’t know how I was lucky enough to be chosen; it’s completely surreal,” she said. “I watched Food Network as a young kid, and now I’m really going on there. It’s a dream come true.”
While the whole T.V. thing will be new to her, food certainly isn’t. It hasn’t always been glamorous, but Davis has steadily inched her way up the culinary ladder during the course of her career.
Before she moved to Owosso, Davis bounced around between several jobs in her 20s to make ends meet. She spent time at a hot dog shop in East Lansing (What’s Up Dawg?), a year at Tasty Layers in Burton and five years at Home Bakery in Rochester.
“I was struggling to survive on my own, and I worked to get to where I am,” Davis said.
Davis moved to Owosso after marrying her husband, Carl, in 2016 — with whom she had a “fairy tale romance online.”
She started Drizzle Cakes and Bakes in 2019, making mostly custom orders. The business has allowed her to flourish creatively.
Creativity has always been part and parcel of Davis’s cake-craft, dating back to her childhood experimentations with anniversary cakes for her parents.
“For me, in regards to what I like to do specifically, I like creating something special for people. I come from a long line of very talented women in the kitchen,” she said. “Food is special, and I like incorporating stories into food such as in wedding and birthday cakes.”
Davis’s inventiveness will be front-and-center on “Halloween Baking Championship.”
Each episode of the show has two rounds. First comes the “thriller challenge,” followed by the “killer challenge.” Per Davis, the thriller challenge typically sees contestants making smaller Halloween-themed pastries, judged more on flavor than visuals. The second round has contestants make larger, more technically complicated, thematic pastries.
Davis said that her following increased significantly since she announced her participation in the show Aug. 22 via Facebook, where she jumped from north of 700 followers to over 1,000 in a week.
“For me, that’s huge — I’m just one woman in her home trying to keep her children away from everything I’m making. It was overwhelming and I couldn’t be more grateful that people know who I am,” she said.
Davis’s favorite part of participating was meeting fellow castmates, who she said she still keeps in contact with.
“Genuinely getting to know all these people who are so like-minded, it was an amazing experience to meet them. I now have a network across the country of absolute masterminds,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.