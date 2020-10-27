Bancroft man rejects plea deal in CSC case

CORUNNA — A Bancroft man charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct rejected a plea offer from prosecutors Monday in 35th Circuit Court and will instead take his case to trial.
Joshua Schu, 41, also saw his bond revoked at the end of the hearing by Judge Matthew Stewart after a drug screen showed Schu had consumed alcohol, which is a violation of the conditions of bond.
“I can’t deny it,” Schu said. “I made a mistake.”
Defense attorney Spencer Clayton asked Stewart to continue bond, and add an alcohol tether to the terms.
“He understood,” Stewart said. “Based on the test, he was drinking alcohol.”
“You were on bond for a 15-year felony, a criminal sexual conduct-second,” Stewart said. “It’s a very, very serious offense. We’re (going) to trial in cicruit court, and you’re drinking while you’re out on bond? I’m revoking your bond.”
Schu was lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail, likely until the beginning of his trial. No further proceedings in the case have been scheduled.
Schu was charged with the single felony count June 11 following an investigation by Michigan State Police for an alleged incident in September 2019.
He was arraigned before 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson June 17; he pleaded not guilty. Court records do not indicate the date or amount of bond, but Schu had been free before Monday’s hearing in circuit court.
Assistant prosecutor Richard McNally outlined Monday the terms of a proposed plea agreement. Schu would have pleaded guilty to a reduced count of attempted second-degree CSC, which is punishable by up to 7 1/2 years. However, sentencing guidelines were estimated at zero to 9 months.
Clayton said his client would not accept the offer.
Stewart told Schu if he declined the plea agreement offered by prosecutors, he would not accept any plea before the beginning of his trial. Schu stated he understood.
Second-degree CSC is punishable by up to 15 years in prison, and requires lifetime registration as a sex offender.
In Shiawassee County, Schu has no prior criminal history. He was charged in 2019 with domestic violence, but that charge was later dismissed by prosecutors.
