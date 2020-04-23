Nover family seeks ‘change’

SHIAWASSEE AREA — The family of Nathan Nover, who was murdered in 1998 by John Espie, has started an online petition demanding “their day in court” in an effort to keep Espie in prison for the rest of his life.
The Nover family is petitioning the AG’s office via change.org, seeking a “Miller hearing” to argue Espie should not be released from prison. The change.org petition already has more than 1,700 “signatures” online.
“We’d be over the moon if we could get 10,000 signatures,” Nathan Nover’s granddaughter Kelsey Nover said via email.
Nathan Nover’s son Marc Nover, who now lives in Arizona, said the Michigan Attorney General’s office has been keeping his family in the loop, but informed them there would be no Miller hearing, which is the informal name, based on a Supreme Court case, for a hearing at which victims’ families and prosecutors may argue for or against a defendant being released from prison.
Marc Nover said Espie has had two minor “tickets,” or behavioral citations since he was sentenced in 1999 and is almost certain to be paroled at some point because the sentence is likely to be reduced to a term of years rather than life.
A representative from the Michigan Attorney General’s Office previously confirmed Espie would be re-sentenced, and no Miller hearing will take place.
“We generally don’t comment on ongoing cases, but I can confirm there will be no Miller hearing and that there is no sentencing agreement with defense counsel. A status conference is tentatively scheduled for April 27, but that may change due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” AG Press Secretary Ryan Jarvi previously said in an email.
The attorney general’s office handled the prosecution because the case spanned multiple jurisdictions and it wasn’t clear where, exactly, the murder took place.
Espie, now 38, was 16 when he overpowered and killed Nover, 71. Nover was using his personal vehicle Nov. 25, 1998, to transport Espie from a juvenile detention center in Bay City to a psychiatric evaluation in East Lansing and then back.
Following the evaluation, Nover picked Espie up in East Lansing, but never returned home.
During the transport back to Bay City, Nov. 25, 1998, Espie slipped his handcuffs, strangled Nover and then dumped his body along a dirt road about 20 miles from the Michigan-Indiana border, covered it with leaves and fled toward Indianapolis. Authorities tracked his movements by tracing purchases with Nover’s credit card, which was used at the Corunna Meijer, as well as Meijer stores in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, Indiana. Espie was arrested after using Nover’s credit card to pay for a room at Holiday Inn near Angola, Indiana.
Espie was convicted of the murder in Shiawassee County in 1999 and sentenced to life without parole. However, since Espie was 16 at the time of the murder, his sentence of life without parole must be re-examined in 35th Circuit Court. In 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that sentencing juveniles to life without parole represented cruel and unusual punishment under the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution, and ordered those judgments reexamined.
Espie is scheduled to be re-sentenced in 35th Circuit Court by Judge Matthew Stewart at 1:15 p.m. Monday.
Kelsey Nover said that even more than 20 years after her grandfather’s death, she is amazed by the kind things people she’s never met say about him.
“I light up thinking about all the times in my life I’ve been told that I remind someone of my Grandpa Nate — that I have his ‘porcelain skin,’ ‘blueish-greenish eyes that twinkle when I smile,’ his good-natured sense of humor, and most significant to me — his zest for life,” she said. “I cherish all of his stories that live on from courting my Nana at school dances, to overseas adventures during his time in the Navy, and family vacations my dad recalls. I am moved by the beautiful and kind words people I’ve never met have to say about him. This petition means the world to our family.”
Nathan Nover’s daughter Rita Brothers said she most clearly remembers his spontaneous nature and how he put family above all else.
“I had the most wonderful childhood, my parents always made sure we took time as a family to go on vacation and have shared experiences together. Whether it was a trip to the Detroit Zoo, or road trip to Florida — it was always family first,” Brothers said. “I remember one summer morning so vividly, mom had woken us up and told us to go downstairs. With a spring in his step, dad was tying up the last of the tan suitcases on top of the family station wagon just whistling away.”
Sue VanWagoner, Nover’s other daughter, said she remembers her father’s laugh.
“My dad was always there when I needed him. He was there to support, comfort, encourage, nudge, lead, love and laugh — boy did he make us all laugh. I can still hear his contagious, cheerful and endearing belly-laugh. He was the very best. I miss him every day,” VanWagoner said.
Son Scott Nover said his father always taught his children to not give up, and he’s always put that lesson to good use.
“Two life lessons my dad vehemently instilled in me, through his paternal wisdom: ‘Family first’ and ‘Novers. Never. Give. Up.’ He was the glue that held everyone together, and he still is. And even though it’s difficult for us to go through all the memories and pain again as we battle, I remind myself that family comes first and that indeed, Novers never give up. If there’s a will, there’s a way,” he said.
“I’ll always remember a plaque that hung on the wall of our home which hosted Abraham Lincoln’s quote, ‘I like to see a man proud of the place in which he lives. I like to see a man live so that his place will be proud of him.’ My dad never really talked about the plaque, but day after day and year after year I witnessed him exemplify its spirit in all that he said and all that he did,” another son, Brian Nover,said.
Marc Nover said Espie wasn’t the only person to be sentenced after his father’s death.
“I was given a life sentence the day John Espie murdered my dad,” Marc Nover said. “Every day I have to live with this. I never imagined my family would have to relive this tragedy twice in a lifetime, but here we are. My hopes and prayers are that this petition to grant our family a Miller hearing will lead to securing the justice that is being dangled in front of our family — 21 years after the murder.”
To sign the online petition, visit http://chng.it/fS5FHVqN.
