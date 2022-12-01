OWOSSO — Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart said he adjudicates about 500 felonies a year, with over 90% of them having a common denominator: they’re either directly or indirectly related to drug use.
Stewart and five other speakers spoke at Owosso High School’s Performing Arts Center Wednesday night for a meeting titled “Drug Education for Parents.”
The speakers were introduced by OHS Assistant Principal Karen Van Epps, who is the treasurer of Families Against Narcotics (FAN) — a non-profit organization founded in Macomb County in 2007, with the stated mission of working “tirelessly to educate young adults, parents, school personnel, law enforcement, judges, doctors, and other health care professionals about the dangers of misusing prescription drugs, especially painkillers.” It has over 20 chapters throughout Michigan. The Shiawassee County chapter was launched in 2019.
The evening’s main theme was awareness, both of the prevalence of hard drug use and the importance of education and preventive measures designed to impact children at young ages.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show there were over 100,000 overdoses from the 12-month period ending April 2021, an increase of 28.5% from the same period the previous year.
The first speaker Wednesday was Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Sgt. Doug Chapman. He lost his 23-year-old stepdaughter, Meghan Reid, to a heroin overdose in 2016. Reid had used drugs long before 2016, Chapman said, dating back to when she was 12. Chapman said in spring 2016, he was suspicious that Reid was using heroin, but said he didn’t know what to do at the time and was “embarrassed” about Reid’s drug use as a police officer.
After finding Reid dead with a needle in her arm, Chapman said he has made it his mission to train police officers to eliminate stigmas surrounding drug use and educate children and families on the matter. Chapman’s been involved with FAN; Drug Education for Youth (DEFY) — which goes into area schools to talk to and educate children — and the Shiawassee County Drug Court, an intensive treatment program designed to rehabilitate repeat drug offenders which debuted in 2016.
“We have a heck of a fight on our hands,” Chapman said Wednesday. “(Drug use) is here in our community and we have to know how to look for signs and have answers for our kids. Be there for your kids, and let them know you don’t want to see anything bad happen to them.”
FAN offers families services including monthly education and support on recovery topics, grief support, professional peer recovery coaching, professional family recovery coaching, free Narcan kits and training, and sober living scholarship opportunities for recovering people.
Kimber Debelak, who works for Recovery Pathways — an addiction treatment center in Corunna — also emphasiszed the importance of early intervention. She said nine of 10 people with a drug addiction today started drinking or smoking before age 18, and seven of 10 high school students have used one or more addictive substances.
Debelak, a mother, said parents need to have uncomfortable conversations with their children about drugs.
“We have to show them love by showing something, showing that we care. It’s easy as a parent to just need to have some not-involved time, but kids are involved forever and they need you to always be involved,” she said.
Judge Stewart spoke to the audience about the dangers of fentanyl and methamphetamines and the importance of getting youth help for drug issues before they might end up in court. Stewart said he estimates about 80-85% of felonies he adjudicates are directly related to drugs, and 10-14% related to drugs and alcohol, including stealing drugs, being under the influence of drugs while driving and other crimes in obtaining drugs.
“It’s hard to escape the trouble. By the time they get to me, their resources are gone, their family is gone, and it’s difficult to come back from,” he said.
Stewart said while people may perceive his court as one of punishment, there’s a “whole ‘nother side” to the court offering treatment and services.
Whittni Benjamin, a counselor at Recovery Pathways, spoke about offering counseling and support to children instead of punishing them.
“It is so important to decrease the shame and stigma surrounding mental health and substance use and all the things that come with being an addict. We want (children) to come to us and say ‘I need help.’ Punishing them won’t necessarily stop them from using (drugs), so we have to look at giving them healthy coping skills,” she said
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.