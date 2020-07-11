CORUNNA — An Okemos woman was sentenced to three months in jail Thursday morning in 35th Circuit Court by Judge Matthew Stewart for felony uttering and publishing.
Manuela Poole, 45, also received one year of probation as part of her sentence. The first three months of her probation will be spent in jail. She was also ordered to pay court costs and fines. Poole was credited with one day served.
Poole was originally charged by prosecutors with three felony counts of uttering and publishing in March 2019 for stealing from an acquaintance who let her live with him.
A warrant for her arrest was issued March 20, 2019, but she was not arrested until Dec. 23, 2019. Court records do not indicate the delay.
She was arraigned that day before 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson; she pleaded not guilty. Court records do not indicate the amount bond was set at or the date Poole was released, but she had been free until Thursday’s sentencing.
Shiawassee County assistant prosecutor Adam Masserang noted that Poole had agreed to pay $800 in restitution to the victim as part of a plea agreement, which also saw two counts of uttering and published dismissed.
“She had abused the trust of somebody who had taken her in when he had a medical issue,” Masserang said. “At this point I think one of the big outstanding questions is, fid Ms. Poole bring any money toward restitution? And I’d ask (the court) weigh that factor heavily when factoring her sentence.”
Stewart then asked Poole how much she had brought to pay toward restitution. Poole responded that she had $320.
“I know I did wrong,” Poole said. “I’m really trying to change my life. I was desparate.”
“This court insists that victims of theft crimes will be made whole, one way or another,” Stewart said. “They’ll be made whole by you bringing the money you took from them at your sentence date. Or they’ll be made whole knowing justice was served… knowing their thief goes to jail… If you have not paid the restitution by the end of your probation, there will be more jail waiting for you.”
